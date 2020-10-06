Autumn trend forecast: how to style for September/October

A typical September may introduce a season’s worth of clothing that means nothing more to the average consumer than jeans instead of shorts and boots instead of Birkenstocks. This 2020 season, however, proves to differ from the norm, bringing us some stylish staples for our autumn wardrobe.

It’s true that we’ve been trapped in our rooms, thoroughly fed up of ‘glamming up’ with nowhere to go and wearing half-dressed outfits for Zoom conferences. Now, however, we’re ready to embrace ‘the new normal’, and step outside in the hottest new trends.

Whilst our new appreciation for the ‘comfort over everything’ mantra still stands (about time – thank you, lockdown), there is no doubt that the fashion market is coming back with a bang. Here are my predictions and trend forecasts for the upcoming season.

Zebra print, anyone?

Whilst it can be argued that animal print is always in fashion (now considered a staple, for most), there is no doubt that zebra print is making waves this season, both on the runway and the street.

‘It-girl’ influencers have been donning the baguette bags from the early noughties for the best part of a year now, but keep an eye out for newer, animal print versions (especially in teen-targeted trendy stores such as Subdued) this season.

How do you make animal print new and fresh, I hear you cry? Exhibit A: The fall Versace show’s take on the statement-making fabric. Their message? Treat the loud pattern as nothing special. When paired with a vibrant floral top and a houndstooth coat, the zebra print pencil skirt becomes almost an intriguing afterthought.

Whether paired with boots or MaryJane’s, this is a power dresser’s moment to play with print. Check out entrepreneur Mary Jean ( @maryljean ) for the modern Parisian fashionista’s ultimate style inspo when it comes to this unexpected pattern.