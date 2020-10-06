Autumn trend forecast: how to style for September/October
A typical September may introduce a season’s worth of clothing that means nothing more to the average consumer than jeans instead of shorts and boots instead of Birkenstocks. This 2020 season, however, proves to differ from the norm, bringing us some stylish staples for our autumn wardrobe.
It’s true that we’ve been trapped in our rooms, thoroughly fed up of ‘glamming up’ with nowhere to go and wearing half-dressed outfits for Zoom conferences. Now, however, we’re ready to embrace ‘the new normal’, and step outside in the hottest new trends.
Whilst our new appreciation for the ‘comfort over everything’ mantra still stands (about time – thank you, lockdown), there is no doubt that the fashion market is coming back with a bang. Here are my predictions and trend forecasts for the upcoming season.
Zebra print, anyone?
Whilst it can be argued that animal print is always in fashion (now considered a staple, for most), there is no doubt that zebra print is making waves this season, both on the runway and the street.
‘It-girl’ influencers have been donning the baguette bags from the early noughties for the best part of a year now, but keep an eye out for newer, animal print versions (especially in teen-targeted trendy stores such as Subdued) this season.
How do you make animal print new and fresh, I hear you cry? Exhibit A: The fall Versace show’s take on the statement-making fabric. Their message? Treat the loud pattern as nothing special. When paired with a vibrant floral top and a houndstooth coat, the zebra print pencil skirt becomes almost an intriguing afterthought.
Whether paired with boots or MaryJane’s, this is a power dresser’s moment to play with print. Check out entrepreneur Mary Jean (@maryljean) for the modern Parisian fashionista’s ultimate style inspo when it comes to this unexpected pattern.
Suit jackets and trousers – not necessarily together
The world has been working from home indefinitely, yet workwear and suits are making a comeback. I suppose that we are so desperate for some level of normalcy in our working lives that we’re now willing to wear a power suit to the kitchen table.
Not to mention it’s no surprise that, following lockdown, we’re now seeking a combination of leisure and haute couture – why be uncomfortable when something as simple as a blazer can smarten up a tracksuit that would be otherwise deemed too casual?
Look out for wide-legged suit trousers paired with sweat-shirts, or cropped tees and oversized ’80s style jackets this autumn.
Leather blazers á la Rachel Green
It seems each year we try to reinvent the classic leather blazer – and in 2020 there is no doubt that the ’90s are back. Take your summer dress into the colder months by throwing on a classic black blazer to channel your inner ’90s chick. Best place to look for them? Try thrift stores and Depop for authentic leather basics.
Whilst we are sure to be seeing an onslaught of leather blazers in their truest form – don’t expect it to be the only form of jacket in style this season. Enter: the rise of The Matrix. Indulge in your inner Keanu Reeves in long leather coats and futuristic sunglasses. Okay, maybe not quite to that dystopian an extent but you’re not far off.
A classic celeb-off-duty look, it can be worn simply with a white T-shirt underneath, or with neo-gothic style pants, à la Bella Hadid. It’s an everyday staple, but can also push up the style of a simple ensemble. Don’t be afraid to branch out and try it yourself!
Argyle sweater vests – geek chic anyone?
With the rising popularity of thrifted clothing (thanks to Gen Z style icon Emma Chamberlain), sweater vests are no longer a trademark staple of dads from the ’70s, but instead the uniform of London’s edgiest ‘it’ girls.
Whilst you could argue that this piece has already gained gravitas in the fashion community, keep an eye out of more appearances of this knit as the colder months approach.
Balloon sleeves
Balloon sleeved outfits dominated the Chanel Fall/Winter Paris Fashion Week in a plethora of ways this year. A bold twist on the brand known for their classic silhouettes, so keep an eye out for this trend.
Chanel is just one example – try also Fendi, McQueen and JW Anderson for more inspiration as they boast similar shaped sleeves.
Patchwork, please!
Can’t decide on which colour of denim to go for? No fear here – just mix them all together!
Amidst a sea of clean ’90s silhouettes, this season also sees a clash of all sorts of prints coming together to resemble your grandmother’s quilt – but in a much more fashionable manner, of course.
With the growth of sustainable fashion, it’s unsurprising that the concept of combining old scraps of fabric is on the rise. Ganni, Alexa Chung and Stella McCartney are already on top of this trending product – so check them out for all things patchwork.
Tags: 2020 trends, animal print, autumn style trends, Balloon sleeves, New Season