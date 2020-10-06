BREAKING: Manchester universities suspend most face-to-face teaching

The University of Manchester and Manchester Metropolitan University are moving most teaching online after rising student Covid outbreaks.

Most courses will see face-to-face learning suspended, with the exception of “clinical, medical and some laboratory-based teaching”.

In an email to students, Nancy Rothwell, the University’s Vice-Chancellor said: “In response to an increase in the COVID-19 infection rate in Manchester and in line with our commitment to protect the health and well-being of our students and staff and the wider community, we be will increase the level of online learning. This will be implemented tomorrow (Wednesday 7 October 2020).

“In practice, this means that we will increase the level of online learning for most programmes and will retain in-person provision for some courses which, for example, include clinical and medical and some laboratory-based teaching. This change will be in place until 30 October 2020, but will be reviewed on 23 October.

“Our campus remains open and we will continue to ensure the necessary safety precautions are in place to make any activity on campus as safe as possible.

“This is a collaborative decision between ourselves, Manchester Metropolitan University, the Director of Public Health and local Public Health team, supported by Public Health England (PHE).

“In addition to rising infection rates across the city, we have also been very concerned by a large number of reported COVID-19 positive cases amongst our students which we are reporting on a daily basis to PHE and publishing on the University website.”

The Manchester Evening News has reported that the council has decided to “escalate” its public health response.

It comes after 824 Manchester University students tested positive for the virus and two MMU halls of residence were placed under lockdown following an outbreak.

David Regan, director of public health at Manchester council, said: “This is the right thing to do and supports our approach using data and a local approach to contain outbreaks so that we reduce the possibility of further infection.

“More online teaching will protect staff, students and the wider community, which is what we want and need.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly…