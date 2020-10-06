Horoscopes: Week commencing October 5th

See if you can figure out which musical has inspired this week’s horoscopes…

Libra Sept 22 – Oct 22

You are probably procrastinating already (and we are only 2 weeks into term)! So this week, stop saying ‘wait for it’, and get it done!

Scorpio Oct 23 – Nov 22

Everyone is making plans this week, and you might feel a bit left out at times. Try not to let your jealously sting others, or you will likely not be invited to the things you want to be.

Sagittarius Nov 23 – Dec 21

Your free-spirit has been able to flourish these last few months, but this week it’s time to knuckle down and get the work done. We are not quite ready for the world turned upside down again!

Capricorn Dec 22 – Jan 20

Sometimes your ego and confidence can overshadow and even scare others. Try to listen just as much as you talk this week, even if your name is Alexander Hamilton.

Aquarius Jan 21 – Feb 19

At times, you can be lost in your head and forget what is going on in the outside world. Make sure to keep on top of your work this week, or you’ll be left asking: ‘what’d I miss?’

Pisces Feb 20 – Mar 20

An argument with a dear friend is on the cards this week. Instead of holding a grudge and saying ‘you’ll be back’, try to be a bit more understanding and bury the hatchet.

Aries Mar 21 – Apr 20

Things may not stay on schedule this week, but don’t let your hard head get in the way of enjoying yourself. Remember that not everything has to end with the 10 duel commandments.

Taurus Apr 21 – May 20

You will be renowned for your work ethic this week! Your friends will be asking you for advice on how you keep those notes in order, so don’t throw away your shot.

Gemini May 21 – June 21

Your gift of the gob might get you in trouble this week. So try to be careful with what you say, especially to Aaron Burr, sir.

Cancer June 22 – July 22

It’s been a long time since we’ve all seen each other, and it’s great to be back, but remember to give your friends some space – try not to come across too clingy or helpless.

Leo July 23 – Aug 22

You are the life of the (socially distanced) party! And whilst the story of tonight will be well remembered – this week, try to keep everyone included.

Virgo Aug 23 – Sept 21

Sometimes you can come across a bit cold and heartless. Just remember to see the positive in everything that comes your way this week, and you are sure to be satisfied.