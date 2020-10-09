Diving into Jamaica’s national dish: Ackee and saltfish
Craving a little bit of sunshine on a rainy Saturday afternoon, I decided to try my hand at Jamaica’s national dish, ackee and saltfish. I found it a perfect and straightforward way to celebrate Manchester’s Caribbean culture.
I purchased the ingredients from Afro Caribbean Foods, a store located at 185 Princess Road (opposite Alexandra Park). The shop has everything you need to make a variety of Caribbean foods at reasonable prices.
Ingredients:
1 pack of skinless, boneless saltfish
1 tin of ackee (drained)
1 white onion
1 garlic clove
1 red pepper
3 tomatoes
½ scotch bonnet pepper (seeded)
1 teaspoon of paprika
Plenty of thyme
Method
- Soak the saltfish for 30 minutes in warm water, then change the water and boil for 20 minutes. This will wash out some of the saltiness from the fish;
- Remove the fish from the pot and flake it with a fork;
- Dice and sautée the scotch bonnet, garlic, onions, peppers and tomatoes until they become soft; Season with paprika and thyme;
- Drain the ackee and add to a pan along with the flaked saltfish;
- Season with black pepper;
- Combine all the ingredients and stir until everything is heated through.
Serve with rice and peas or kidney beans.
