The countries you can travel to without having to quarantine
At the time of writing, you must go into self-isolation for two weeks if you have travelled to many countries outside of the UK.
Some countries on the government’s travel corridor list are considered low risk, which means that you can travel to these countries without quarantining when you return.
On the other hand, countries on the list may impose restrictions on travellers from the UK.
The list is reviewed each week and updated based on the development of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Countries currently on the UK’s travel corridor list are:
- Akrotiri and Dhekelia
- Anguilla
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Australia
- the Azores
- Barbados
- Bermuda
- British Antarctic Territory
- British Indian Ocean Territory
- British Virgin Islands
- Brunei
- Cayman Islands
- the Channel Islands
- Cuba
- Cyprus
- Dominica
- Estonia
- Falkland Islands
- Faroe Islands
- Fiji
- Finland
- Gibraltar
- Germany
- Greece (except the islands of Crete, Lesvos, Mykonos, Santorini, Serifos, Tinos and Zakynthos – if you arrive in England from any of these islands you will need to self-isolate)
- Greenland
- Grenada
- Hong Kong
- Ireland
- the Isle of Man
- Italy
- Japan
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Macao (Macau)
- Madeira
- Malaysia
- Mauritius
- Montserrat
- New Caledonia
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands
- San Marino
- Seychelles
- Singapore (if you arrived in England from Singapore before 4am 19 September 2020 you will need to self-isolate)
- South Korea
- South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands
- St Barthélemy
- St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
- St Kitts and Nevis
- St Lucia
- St Pierre and Miquelon
- St Vincent and the Grenadines
- Sweden
- Taiwan
- Thailand (if you arrived in England from Thailand before 4am 19 September 2020 you will need to self-isolate)
- Vatican City State
- Vietnam
Regardless of where you come from, you must fill in a passenger locator form before you arrive in the UK – or else you’re committing a crime, and risk a fine of £100.
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office advises British nationals against all but essential international travel.
To keep up to date with the latest travel advice, sign up the UK government’s email alerts.
The information in this article is correct as of the time of writing.
