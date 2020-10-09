The countries you can travel to without having to quarantine

At the time of writing, you must go into self-isolation for two weeks if you have travelled to many countries outside of the UK.

Some countries on the government’s travel corridor list are considered low risk, which means that you can travel to these countries without quarantining when you return.

On the other hand, countries on the list may impose restrictions on travellers from the UK.

The list is reviewed each week and updated based on the development of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Countries currently on the UK’s travel corridor list are:

Akrotiri and Dhekelia

Anguilla

Antigua and Barbuda

Australia

the Azores

Barbados

Bermuda

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

British Virgin Islands

Brunei

Cayman Islands

the Channel Islands

Cuba

Cyprus

Dominica

Estonia

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Fiji

Finland

Gibraltar

Germany

Greece (except the islands of Crete, Lesvos, Mykonos, Santorini, Serifos, Tinos and Zakynthos – if you arrive in England from any of these islands you will need to self-isolate)

Greenland

Grenada

Hong Kong

Ireland

the Isle of Man

Italy

Japan

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Macao (Macau)

Madeira

Malaysia

Mauritius

Montserrat

New Caledonia

New Zealand

Norway

Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Islands

San Marino

Seychelles

Singapore (if you arrived in England from Singapore before 4am 19 September 2020 you will need to self-isolate)

South Korea

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

St Barthélemy

St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

St Kitts and Nevis

St Lucia

St Pierre and Miquelon

St Vincent and the Grenadines

Sweden

Taiwan

Thailand (if you arrived in England from Thailand before 4am 19 September 2020 you will need to self-isolate)

Vatican City State

Vietnam

Regardless of where you come from, you must fill in a passenger locator form before you arrive in the UK – or else you’re committing a crime, and risk a fine of £100.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office advises British nationals against all but essential international travel.

To keep up to date with the latest travel advice, sign up the UK government’s email alerts.

The information in this article is correct as of the time of writing.