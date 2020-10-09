“Psychedelic spectacle”- A review of SHAMBOLICS’ single ‘Love Collides’

Brit-pop inspired psychedelic spectacle the SHAMBOLICS have only gone and done it again. Long awaited fan-favourite ‘Love Collides’ has finally been released as an official single and has been met with reems of praise from the success it has received.

The Shams consist of frontman Lewis Mcdonald, Drummer Jake Bain, Bassist Jordan McHatton and guitarist/ vocalist Darren Forbes. From convicted vocals, to optimistic lyrics and unmatched showmanship, Alan Mcgee’s dreamy Scottish four-piece are yet to disappoint.

‘Love Collides’ is the latest track to be released by the band – following on from its predecessor, ‘Sandra Speed’, this reworked version shares the story of two lovers on a collision course and the impending fallout of seismic proportions. The electrifying guitar solos, cascading lyrics and melancholy harmonies, echo styles used from the likes of The La’s and The View. This emotion infused track reminisces the early styles used by The Smith’s Morrissey.

The band kept their fan base alive over lockdown by releasing a number of covers to preoccupy themselves in uncertain times, including Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Everywhere’ and The Rolling Stones’ ‘Sympathy For The Devil’.

Much as this song entails two lovelorn individuals on the cusp of a break-up, the SHAMBOLICS are teetering on the precipice of stardom. With their upwards trajectory of a career an exponentially growing fanbase, it will not be long until everyone has heard the name of this prodigal band.

Hopefully, the band will announce some upcoming dates it won’t be too long before I can experience this song in a sold-out venue once again. ‘Mon the Shams!