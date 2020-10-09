University of Manchester shocked and saddened by death of student

A 19-year-old University of Manchester student passed away yesterday in his halls of residence in Fallowfield.

The identity of the student is not yet know but police have confirmed that the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

A representative of the University released a statement on behalf of the student’s family stating that the death was not coronavirus-related.

According to The MEN, emergency services were called to Fallowfield campus at around 5pm on Thursday 8th October due to a report of concern for the student’s welfare.

The student was pronounced dead at the scene and an inquest is expected to be opened. No further details of the circumstances have been released.

A statement was made by Dr Simon Merrywest, director for the student experience at the University of Manchester, addressing the tragedy:

“We can confirm that very sadly one of our students was found deceased in their hall of residence at around 5pm on Thursday, October 8.

“We are providing all possible support to their family and friends and our utmost sympathies go out to them. The family have asked us to make it clear that this incident is not Covid-19-related and that they would wish to see their privacy respected at this difficult time.

“The university is working closely with the Manchester’s Coroners Office, so we will not be able to comment any further.

“The University has an extensive package of wellbeing support available to all our students, the details of which can be found here.”

The Manchester Students’ Union has also released a statement on their social media about the tragic incident:

“The death of a University of Manchester student is something that deeply affects our community, and at this time, it is all the more important for us to look out for one another.

Our advisors are here to help you with anything personal that is going on for you. We’ll provide a confidential space where you can talk to us about anything that’s on your mind. We can help you to access additional support through the University and relevant external support organisations.

Please send an e-mail to [email protected] if you would like to speak to an advisor.”

If you or anyone you know is struggling with their mental health, please don’t hesitate to access support through the University of Manchester Student Support platform, or through the charity Papyrus.