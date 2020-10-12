the last time we went to the library – Bea Bacon

It was right

that we were oblivious

to the 2D prophesy of blue and white

hands, sinks, and water drops laminated

to doors that I opened

for opening’s sake —

how strange to study

a sign on Blue 2 as we veered

towards the start of 7,000 words,

towards the ground floor

for coffee, to read

each other more intently

than a clumsy illustration,

or any book for that matter.

It was right

that those signs meant nothing,

that we were not attending

a funeral for what occurred on orange 3,

or in a group study room we claimed

with no booking. Was this work?

Or were these the warmest minutes

to date? I ask this now

because now

it is right

that what I recount is safe

from what is now;

shoulders nestling,

collectively hunched,

shelves of faces

unknowingly bidding farewell.

Bea Bacon is an English Literature and American Studies graduate from the university, originally from Bristol. She’s recently been accepted onto the prestigious MFA Poetry Programme at New York University. One of our most talented recent alumni, you can find more of her work over at http://beabacon14.wixsite.com, or @biliograbea on instagram.