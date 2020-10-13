Manchester Forecast

Libra
Photo: Lenahelfinger @ Pixabay

Horoscopes: Week commencing October 12th

Written on . Posted in Horoscopes

The weather is getting colder, and our favourite sweet treat is back on the screens! See which type of baker your star sign is…

 

Libra Sept 22 – Oct 22Libra Icon

Everyone loves you and you love everyone. Your relaxing nature means that you’re a shoe in for star baker this week!

 

Scorpio Oct 23 – Nov 22Scorpio Icon

You work hard but play harder. This week, remember to keep determined at uni and you’re guaranteed that handshake from Paul!

 

Sagittarius Nov 23 – Dec 21Sagittarius Icon

You came for the fun innuendos, and can be a bit messy with your bakes. Try to at least act like you care. You don’t want to lose your custard!

 

Capricorn Dec 22 – Jan 20Capricorn Icon

Your meticulous and organised nature means that you are sure to ace the technical challenge.

 

Aquarius Jan 21 – Feb 19Aquarius Icon

No one knows how you made it to the tent, but somehow you did. Even if you ended up here by accident – don’t set fire to tent!

 

Pisces Feb 20 – Mar 20Pisces Icon

Things go wrong sometimes. When this happens, try to see the positive side and don’t dwell on a soggy bottom.

 

Aries Mar 21 – Apr 20Aries Icon

You finally made it to the tent and can’t wait to get started. Channel your energy into all things good this week. Ready, set, bake!

 

Taurus Apr 21 – May 20Taurus Icon

You work hard, but sometimes get lost in the details. Therefore, you might want to get better at time management: make sure to be ready for when they tell you to step away from your bakes!

 

Gemini May 21 – June 21Gemini Icon

Your social side comes out this week; But remember to keep on top of the workload, or you could be going home!

 

Cancer June 22 – July 22Cancer Icon

Not everything will go your way this week, and you might feel a bit moody. Just keep going and you’ll be a top (not bottom) of the week.

 

Leo July 23 – Aug 22Leo Icon

Your reputation precedes you. Your confidence can be a bit much, so forget about the baking. You’re the real showstopper here!

 

Virgo Aug 23 – Sept 21Virgo Icon

We know you’ve been practicing this recipe at home. Now it’s time for your hard work to come to fruition! Get out there and smash it!

Written by

contributor

Tara Bharadia

Section Editor for Puzzles and Horoscopes
