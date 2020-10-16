Manchester Forecast

University of Manchester shocked and saddened by death of student

PHOTO: Peter Damian, Wikipedia

Manchester People’s Assembly to take on the Tories

Written on . Posted in News

This weekend, the People’s Assembly Against Austerity – a pressure group set up in 2013 to combat the Conservative government’s cuts to public services – will host a national day of action to protest against the government’s handling of the Coronavirus crisis.

The Manchester branch of the national group will be hosting a large, socially-distanced protest at Piccadilly Gardens on Saturday October 17. The protest, ‘We won’t pay for the crisis!’ will begin at 12pm and continue into the afternoon.

Speakers from various tenants’ unions, trade unions, and political parties in Manchester will come together to voice their demands, which are as follows:

  • An extension to the furlough scheme
  • Fair wages for the unemployed
  • A working test and trace programme
  • Sick pay for those who cannot go into work due to Covid
  • An end to evictions
  • A safety-first approach in schools and universities

Chris Neville, a representative of Manchester People’s Assembly, explained why the protest is taking place and why the group wants students to get involved in the day of action:

“Before coronavirus hit, the people in this country were still suffering from the last economic crash over a decade ago.

“The People’s Assembly day of action on Saturday is an opportunity for everyone who wants to get involved to tell the government that we will not pay for this crisis – this time it has to be on the shoulders of the billionaires and millionaires.

“The treatment of university students in recent weeks, especially those in Manchester, has proven to be the latest in a long list of major scandals. It reinforces what we already knew, that the Tories think they exist solely as a method of lining the pockets of their landlord friends.

“If we don’t act now, these students will face a bleak future when they graduate, so join us in Piccadilly Gardens on Saturday to say #WeWontPay for this crisis!”

The Manchester People’s Assembly have asked all protest attendees to observe strict social distancing, to wear a mask, and not to attend if displaying symptoms of Covid-19. The organisers have also confirmed that the protest has been subject to a risk assessment and adheres to the government’s Covid legislation regarding protests.

Lucy Nichols

Head news editor at the Mancunion.
