Puzzle page: Win a years’ supply of chocolate!

Written on . Posted in Puzzles

This week’s puzzle is inspired by famous, Black Mancunians! Decode the names, figure out the code and find the number hidden at the end of the puzzle. To be in with a chance of winning a year’s supply of Tony’s Chocolonely, send the number you get at the end of the puzzle to [email protected] by midnight on the 23rd of October to be in with a chance!

Puzzle #7 and #8

BHM Puzzle

contributor

Tara Bharadia

Section Editor for Puzzles and Horoscopes
