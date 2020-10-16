Puzzle page: Win a years’ supply of chocolate!
This week’s puzzle is inspired by famous, Black Mancunians! Decode the names, figure out the code and find the number hidden at the end of the puzzle. To be in with a chance of winning a year’s supply of Tony’s Chocolonely, send the number you get at the end of the puzzle to [email protected] by midnight on the 23rd of October to be in with a chance!
Puzzle #7 and #8
Tags: Black History Month, numbers, October, puzzle, words
Tara Bharadia
Section Editor for Puzzles and Horoscopes