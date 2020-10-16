Another image that has gained major attention for showing the irony of the advert, pointing out the central role that employees in the arts sector play in the creation of government advertisements:
A second year Music student has commented, “I have worked really hard to get to where I am, I don’t want to be told at this stage in my life that I should retrain. I am determined to work hard and get a career in an industry where I can thrive.”
Following widespread backlash to the resurgence of the government campaign featuring “Fatima”, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), Oliver Dowden tweeted the following response:
“To those tweeting #Fatima. This is not something from DCMS & I agree it was crass. This was a partner campaign encouraging people from all walks of life to think about a career in cyber security.” The ad has since been pulled and deemed “not appropriate” by a Government spokesperson.