An advert published by the British government in 2019 has resurfaced after comments from Rishi Sunak, urging those working in the arts to consider retraining in a different industry, in order to decrease the rapid levels of unemployment.

The advertisement was part of a wider plea for more of the population to consider applying for roles within the cyber security sector, however, it has been badly received by those working in the arts industry. The one image which has gone viral amongst musicians and artists depicts a young woman, Fatima, lacing up her ballet shoes with the slogan:

“Fatima’s next job could be in cyber. (she just doesn’t know it yet). Rethink. Reskill. Reboot”

The campaign has generated a social media storm, featuring in derisive tweets from well known names and quickly became meme circulating on multiple platforms.

Mancunion, Liam Gallagher, tweeted, “If anyone needs to retrain it’s them”. Others followed in the discussion surrounding the advert creating satirical memes about UK politicians. Here are a few: