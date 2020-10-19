TSIS: Here are the top skills you need to make it a science graduate

Are you a student pursuing a science degree and looking to get a science graduate role? The Transferable Skills In Science Society (TSIS) is a new society aiming to improve the employability and job skills of students.

Founded in 2020, the society is for those who are looking for a career in science and research, while building a friendly space for students with similar interests and goals to network and have fun. The student-led environment welcomes all science students and anyone who is interested!

When we think about pursuing a career in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), certain skills sets might come into mind as absolutely crucial for the workplace: scientific reasoning, mathematical and scientific skills.

But it is important to note that soft skills also play a crucial role in a science career as well. Soft skills gives the ability to collaborate effectively with others, which is key to any organization regardless of industry.

When speaking to the founder of the society, Camery, she said she decided to establish a new society as “I was in my placement year and I realised I was lacking some skills (hard skills and soft skills) that aren’t commonly taught through the uni course. While the university’s career service is helpful, I think students will benefit from a student-led, casual and approachable learning environment.”

The membership for the society is free and it is a great way for like-minded students to join and network.

Here are some of the key soft skills for applying to science jobs recommended by TSIS:

Independent mind

Being able to think independently is key to another science-related career, or any career. It is important to be able to think critically in complex situations in a clear and organized manner.

Problem-solving skill

The ability to find a solution to complex and difficult issues is another crucial skill to obtain when looking for a career in science.

Interpersonal skills

Being able to communicate effectively with others is important. Teamwork is key for every company and communication and active listening are both crucial to being a team player.

Organisational skills

Being able to keep up with deadlines, keeping track of various tasks are also significant. As a student, we know how important it is to meet your deadlines on time, let alone in the workplace, so being able to organise and manage your time effectively is one of the most vital soft skills to have for any science career.

Writing skills

This might come as a surprise as often people neglect the importance of good writing in the workplace. Communicating in a clear and concise manner is important in the workplace due to the ability to clearly communicate ideas through writing is in high demand for employers in any industry.