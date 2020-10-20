Horoscopes week commencing October 19th

Whether you are a fan of ‘Mouse Rat’ or the ‘Andy Dwyer Experience’, we know you are going to love these Parks and Recreation inspired horoscopes…

Libra Sept 22 – Oct 22

You are easily the Leslie Knope of the bunch! Not only are you dedicated and hard-working, but you get on with everyone. This week, remember to bring some of your positivity to the people around you.

Scorpio Oct 23 – Nov 22

It is no surprise that you are just like April Ludgate. You are mysterious and hard to read, but deep down, we know you love us. Try to show your softer side this week.

Sagittarius Nov 23 – Dec 21

You are the fun-loving, star of the show. As the Lil Sebastian of the star signs, you are not only adored but iconic! This week make sure you let someone else shine.

Capricorn Dec 22 – Jan 20

Sometimes, it seems that you are the most sane one of the group. As Anne Perkins, not only do you have a decent moral compass, but you are the most relatable character. Lend an ear to close friend this week, it will mean a lot.

Aquarius Jan 21 – Feb 19

As the rebellious yet ever-friendly Jean-Ralphio Saperstein, you always find a way to make things fun. Your head may often be in the clouds, but make sure your feet are on the ground this week!

Pisces Feb 20 – Mar 20

Like Ron Swanson, you can be vague and often hold grudges (especially toward anyone named Tammy). But your love for adventure and ability to adapt will keep you afloat this week, and there are some surprises ahead!

Aries Mar 21 – Apr 20

You are the energetic Andy Dwyer of the signs. You burn brightly, but can cool down fast. Channel your energy into leadership this week, as your friends are going to need it!

Taurus Apr 21 – May 20

You’re generous, you’re loving, you’re Chris Traeger! Your get-up-and-go attitude is infectious (in a good way), so try to spread the positivity this week and share the love.

Gemini May 21 – June 21

No one knows anything about you, but you know all about them. As Donna Meagle, you always have some sage advice to hand, and people love your wit. This week, keep an eye out for a friend in need.

Cancer June 22 – July 22

You are so kind, caring, and friendly, but what was your name again? Larry, Terry, Jerry Gergich? Whatever it is, keep cautious this week!

Leo July 23 – Aug 22

Hey, hey, hey, it’s Tom Haverford! Ever the entertainer, you are the life of a party. Don’t forget to treat yo’ self this week!

Virgo Aug 23 – Sept 21

Ever studious and rigid, you are the Ben Wyatt of the group! While flexibility may not be your thing, hard work certainly is. This week, make sure you take time to relax.