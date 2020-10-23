Closure – Heidy Lo

A rock sinks deeper and deeper into the ocean,

so does the heart;

a knife cutting through the flesh

that necessarily hurts –

all previous experience does not compare

to this.

Can one be heavy and light at the same time?

Floating away like a loaded book on a hot air balloon,

Hefty but weightless, silenced with screams.

On and on and on,

for a while, this is a wish for forever.

It’s time.

A miracle born,

A well-deserved ending

for me and

for you.

The rock sinks deeper as the heart flies higher,

it heals.

In her poem ‘Closure’, Heidy wanted to capture the moment she realised she was free from something she had been holding onto. The explicit images expressed lead to a straightforward piece. When asked about this straightforward nature, Heidy explained she wanted to make this closure – which so normally hard to express – as clear in words as possible.