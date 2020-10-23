Two Poems by Amatullah Hayat

Poem 1:

I’m stuck at home with time to spare

The world is ending but I don’t care

What do I eat or wear?

Should I even brush my hair?

I’m losing my mind! I might go break a chair,

I could do so much, but creativity is rare

‘Will I make it through?’ I ask in despair

I’m stuck at home —, it isn’t fair

Poem 2:

What do I do with all this time?

I ask myself to no reply.

Devoid of choice I try to write,

ideas are formed, the ink is dry

I look down but feel only strife

Anger ensues, I begin to cry

I’m perplexed, why doesn’t it feel right?

Confined to a room, I look up at the sky

I wait for a sign, it takes all night

A horizon looms, it was all a lie

I draw the blinds, desperate to hide

Confronted with thoughts, I shut my eyes

I made it through the day; what a ride.