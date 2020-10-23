Two Poems by Amatullah Hayat
Poem 1:
I’m stuck at home with time to spare
The world is ending but I don’t care
What do I eat or wear?
Should I even brush my hair?
I’m losing my mind! I might go break a chair,
I could do so much, but creativity is rare
‘Will I make it through?’ I ask in despair
I’m stuck at home —, it isn’t fair
Poem 2:
What do I do with all this time?
I ask myself to no reply.
Devoid of choice I try to write,
ideas are formed, the ink is dry
I look down but feel only strife
Anger ensues, I begin to cry
I’m perplexed, why doesn’t it feel right?
Confined to a room, I look up at the sky
I wait for a sign, it takes all night
A horizon looms, it was all a lie
I draw the blinds, desperate to hide
Confronted with thoughts, I shut my eyes
I made it through the day; what a ride.
Tags: creative writing, lockdown poetry