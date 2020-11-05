BREAKING: Manchester University to remove ‘lockdown’ fencing as students gather in protest

The University of Manchester has said it will remove the ‘lockdown’ fencing around Fallowfield campus after a furious backlash from students and parents.

Students claimed the fencing had been put up overnight in Owens Park with no prior communication.

An email to students read: “The fencing that started going up today was a further measure to support safety on site, and as now residents would continue to enter and leave as they please.

“It was certainly not the plan to lock them in their accommodation.

“However, despite this positive intention, the feedback about this change has been very negative and as a result we will shortly be writing to all students to confirm that the fencing will be removed tomorrow.”

It comes as dozens of students living in halls began to gather for an impromptu protest.

BREAKING: Massive crowds begin to gather at Manchester University Fallowfield halls in protest of 'lockdown' fencing pic.twitter.com/1UeYg0vk2C — The Mancunion (@themancunion) November 5, 2020

Izzy Smitheman, one of the organisers, told The Mancunion it would still go ahead despite the University’s climbdown.

She said: “We are still going to protest. It’s not about the fence, it’s about the principle.

“This protest is about the whole of the University and their response to the pandemic. It’s about the complete lack of mental health support through the crisis.”

NEW: Manchester University students have taken down the fencing around Fallowfield campus pic.twitter.com/tQFzDwKFQg — The Mancunion (@themancunion) November 5, 2020

The Manchester branch of the University and College Union also put out a statement of “solidarity” with those in halls alongside Fallowfield councillors.

Addressing the students in “HMP Fallowfield” the Union said: “UMUCU, the union for lecturers and support staff at the University of Manchester, and the Fallowfield Labour councillors send our full solidarity, and love, to the students of Fallowfield.

“Instead of treating you like prisoners, or children who can’t be trusted, the University should start from a position of empathy and understanding. Many of you are young and away from home for the first time.

“Many of you are also particularly vulnerable to the impact of isolation, including on your mental health.

“Instead of standing with unions to demand proper funding for universities in this crisis, the university has moved you from across the country, with unworkable promises of face-to-face teaching, just to get your fees and hall fees.”

Fallowfield is known for its dense student population, and the University of Manchester has 7 halls of residence in the area.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly…

If students need support they can contact their ResLife team for assistance and advice, or their Duty ResLife Advisor can also be contacted for any emergencies out of hours. For general Covid-19 support and enquiries they should email [email protected].