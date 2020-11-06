Manchester Forecast

  • Manchester students protest over ‘lockdown’ fencing – in pictures
Photo: Antonio Ross

Manchester students protest over ‘lockdown’ fencing – in pictures

Students at the University of Manchester staged an angry protest in defiance of fences being erected at their halls of residence.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dame Nancy Rothwell “sincerely” apologised for any distress caused by the incident.

Students begin to gather in defiance, as one organiser shouts into a megaphone

‘The most expensive prison’

Security guards look on holding cameras

Red and orange smoke bombs were let off during the protest

A large crowd gathers as one student looks at this phone

The fence was pulled down by angry students

One organiser screams into a megaphone, holding a smoke bomb

If students need support they can contact their ResLife team for assistance and advice, or their Duty ResLife Advisor can also be contacted for any emergencies out of hours. For general Covid-19 support and enquiries they should email [email protected]

Photos by Antonio Ross and Carlo Di Giammarino

