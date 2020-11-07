Manchester Forecast

Latest News:
‘This caused great distress’: Nancy Rothwell speaks to The Mancunion following fence incident Manchester students protest over ‘lockdown’ fencing – in pictures Manchester University students remove ‘lockdown’ fencing during huge protests Manchester University erects fences on campus as ‘lockdown security measure’ Horoscopes: Week commencing November 2nd ‘I’m receiving no support’: DASS student speaks out about transition to online learning US election 2020: Millions head to the polls amid ‘biggest turnout in 100 years’ Coronavirus: What do the new tiers mean for theatres? Sacha Lord is taking the government to court New legal advice tells prosecutors sexting is not consent
Manchester Mancunion Logo
Blood Moon in Autumn
Photo: Anders Jildén @ Unsplash

Nocturnal – Tom Branfoot

Written on . Posted in Creative Submissions

Leave your threshold to look
out over night-dark fields,
a sea of empty space.
Te distant mansion
glistering, all animals burrowed,
even the wood mouse we used to tend
has snook into the depths.
You fancy yourself a conjurer —
the blueing air, windborne feathers,
nightly fireworks pealing.
At dark, you search for something more.

 

Tom Branfoot is a poet from West Yorkshire, studying English and American Literature at Manchester Metropolitan University. His poems have been published in Murmur, Penny Thoughts, and Pink Trolley. His debut pamphlet will be published by Pariah Press.

‘Nocturnal’ portrays an autumnal scene reduced to darkness. It represents the liminal space in the night between possibility and emptiness. It describes the blackness outside contrasting with interior lighting,  creating ghosts and figures beyond the thin safety shield of window glass into the outside. ‘Nocturnal’ is about when tenderness vanishes with age, and people begin to grasp on anything they can.

Written by

contributor

Tags: age, creative writing, night time, nocturnal, poetry

Media Group
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap