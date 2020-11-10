Horoscopes: Week commencing November 9th

With a lot happening in the US, let’s put our differences aside and find out which American dessert your star sign is.

Scorpio Oct 23 – Nov 22

Black & white cookies – you are very independent and smart but everything is either good or bad. You don’t always see the grey and so these classic black and white cookies are perfect for you!

Sagittarius Nov 23 – Dec 21

Donuts – you have limitless amounts of energy and there is always something new with you. Just like a dozen donuts, you have lots to offer!

Capricorn Dec 22 – Jan 20

Pumpkin pie – whilst not very imaginative, you are always focused on making yourself better – just like this classic staple dessert!

Aquarius Jan 21 – Feb 19

Funnel cake – you are the kind, hipster of the group! Just like a funnel cake, you are a bit different but very sweet!

Pisces Feb 20 – Mar 20

S’mores – crackers, chocolate and marshmallows are not your only constituents. You are intuitive but a little clingy, you always want more!

Aries Mar 21 – Apr 20

Pop-tarts – you burn hot but not for very long, just like the toaster for your pop-tarts! You have a great energy that makes everyone feel like a child again.

Taurus Apr 21 – May 20

New York cheesecake – is there anything that you can’t do? Just like a New York cheesecake, you are a great all-rounder and compliment any meal.

Gemini May 21 – June 21

Frozen yogurt – you are very social but don’t have the warmest of hearts. However, you can adapt to any situation and just like frozen yogurt, you have unlimited toppings!

Cancer June 22 – July 22

Pecan pie – you are loving and delicately spiced. The perfect pairing for when you are catching up with old friends!

Leo July 23 – Aug 22

Snickerdoodles – just like a plate of snickerdoodles, you know how to work a crowd! Your confidence is well deserved, everyone loves you.

Virgo Aug 23 – Sept 21

Chocolate chip cookies – you are a reliable favourite! You are grounded and have small moments of sweetness to offer your closest friends.

Libra Sept 22 – Oct 22

Apple pie – best served warm, just like your heart! It is hard to find anyone who doesn’t like you – you’re just so easy to get along with.