Fancy a takeaway?

Due to the current national lockdown, many of Manchester’s best loved food and drink venues have, sadly, once again had to close their doors.

However, many of these venues have opened for takeaway. Meaning you can enjoy a variety of sensational culinary delights from the comfort of your own sofa, all whilst supporting local businesses! Perfect for a feel good Friday night in with your housemates.

Here’s some examples of different Mancunian restaurants that remain open for delivery or click and collect:

Escape to Freight Island

This relatively new food and drink hotspot have cleverly rebranded for this lockdown as ‘Escape From Freight Island’.

They’re offering delivery to the city centre or Chorlton and Didsbury. Don’t dismayed if you don’t live in these locations, as they also have a click and collect option. Both services are available Monday-Friday 5pm – 10pm, and Saturday-Sunday 12pm – 10pm.

You can order from their eclectic menu here. The menu includes a variety of different cuisines from different food vendors; you could sample dishes from Mi & Pho, a South Manchester based Vietnamese restaurant (the tofu coconut curry is amazing). Or you could try the iconic Voodoo Rays New York inspired pizza, and incredible Basque country cooking from Baraxturi.

As if it couldn’t get any better, Escape to Freight Island are also offering drinks for both delivery and click and collect. This includes their cocktail menu, where you can get iconic cocktails such as an Espresso Martini at two for £10.

Weekend plans? Sorted.

Koffee Pot

Koffee Pot is a Northern Quarter institution, serving up a variety of hangover-curing brunch dishes.

This lockdown, you can order meal kits from Koffee Pot, so that you can replicate their amazing fry ups from your own kitchen. You can view the details and how to order here. There are vegetarian and vegan fry up kits available.

If you don’t fancy a fry up, but you do want to get creative in the kitchen, they also have a lockdown burger kit.

Cooking up one of these breakfast kits sounds like the perfect way to spend a Sunday morning. You can also order some booze to go alongside your lockdown brunch, such as a classic Bloody Mary.

La Bandera

La Bandera is a Spanish restaurant, serving vibrant tapas and paellas. You can view their entire takeout menu here.

They’re open for pick up, plus you can also find them on Deliveroo.

They currently have some tasty looking deals on their website, such as a paella for two and a bottle of house wine for £30. That’s a pretty good deal if you split it between two people!

Don Giovanni

Manchester’s oldest independent Italian restaurant is now available on Deliveroo.

Dishes from Don Giovanni include a huge range of pasta, risotto and pizza dishes, alongside steaks and fish dishes.

Not only can you order authentic Italian dishes straight to your front door, but you can also try your hand at recreating dishes such as their Penne Arrabiata with their pizza and pasta cook-at-home kits. After all, lockdown 2.0 is the perfect time to work on your cooking skills!

256

Student favourite 256 have also branched out to Deliveroo.

The Fallowfield-based bar are serving up burgers, hot dogs, chicken wings, and sharing plates, all for reasonable prices. Although ordering a takeaway from 256 won’t be as good as going for a drink there with your mates, it might help with your lockdown blues.

These restaurants are just examples of what’s on offer this lockdown; remember places like the Curry Mile are full of restaurants that are open for delivery and need support during such a difficult year for the hospitality industry.

Next time you’re about to order from your favourite restaurant chain, consider searching for local, independent restaurants instead!