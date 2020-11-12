Making it happen through manifestation

Manifestation has become the latest internet wellness craze of 2020, as a new generation has been inspired to think their way to a happier life.

What is manifestation?

Essentially, manifestation means bringing something tangible into your life through attraction and belief. Therefore, whatever you choose to focus on, is what you are drawing into your life.

Manifestation is closely linked to the Law of Attraction: the belief that positive or negative thoughts bring positive or negative experiences into a person’s life. The key difference between the two concepts is that with Law of Attraction you are attracting something that is already in this world. Whereas, manifestation is attributed to something that does not yet exist.

The roots of manifestation

The roots of manifestation and the Law of Attraction can be found in a range of ancient practices and Eastern teachings. For example, Buddha famously said that our thoughts make us what we are.

It is widely believed that humanity has always carried some awareness of these concepts, yet it was not until the 21st century that they found worldwide acclaim, due to Rhonda Bryne’s book The Secret. Bryne’s book has sold over 35 million copies worldwide as it teaches readers that “thoughts can become things”.

Since then, many celebrities have credited manifestation for their success including Will Smith, Oprah Winfrey and more recently Ariana Grande. The recent release of Grande’s latest album Positions has seen new hits such as ‘Just Like Magic’ teach a new generation the core principles of manifestation.

In the hit song, Grande proclaims: “Keep my conscience clear, that’s why I’m so magnetic, manifest it, I finessed it”. Whilst promoting her album Grande went into more depth about the role of manifestation in her life: “Well my Mom always taught me that if I want something, it can happen […] I’ve been taught that since I was four years old”.

Social media and manifestation

Social media has also been integral to the rise in popularity of manifestation as apps such as TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter have seen the term trending across the world.

My discovery of manifestation occurred during the national lockdown which began in late March. According to Vox Magazine, throughout this period, Google searches for the term increased by 669 percent in the USA. However, the term has definitely peaked an interest in the UK too.

I was amongst the many users that found manifestation through my ‘For You’ page on TikTok. The video that was recommended was a tutorial on scripting – a technique that involves writing about the reality you wish to manifest.

This video caused me to conduct research of my own as I read numerous articles, binged endless YouTube videos, and invested in my very own manifestation journal. During the second lockdown I have built scripting into my daily routine.

It is important to recognise that manifestation has its flaws. Overestimating the power of one’s thoughts can be very dangerous to those with anxiety disorders. In addition, positive thinking alone will not change your material circumstances.

Manifestation will not be for everyone and whether it works or not is still up for debate. However, the positive impact which manifestation can have on an individual’s life is undeniable. Speaking from personal experience, I can honestly say that taking time every day to write down my aspirations and the things I am grateful for has had a huge positive impact on my mental health.

This year has seen a national mental health crisis due to the impact of COVID-19. Therefore, if manifestation can help improve even just one person’s well-being, then it’s worth recognising.