Run Wild Manchester’s 24 hour virtual run to fight homelessness

Run Wild Manchester will be hosting a virtual 24 hour run on the 18th- 19th November. They are raising money to support the local Manchester homelessness charity A Bed Every Night. The charity aims to provide a shelter and personal support to those who are sleeping on the streets and are unable to access other accommodation. The charity is also supported and endorsed by Manchester’s mayor, Andy Burnham. The aim is to make a positive difference to the major social issues we face, including rough sleeping.



The 24 hour run aims to cover a cumulative total of 1407 km. This is equivalent to the distance from the Land’s End to John O’ Groats, from the top of Scotland to the southernmost part of England.

Those wishing to participate will run or walk at anytime between 12pm on Wednesday the 18th November and 12pm Thursday the 19th November. Then, submit your Strava activities and photos to the organisers when your run or walk is completed. This ensures you are added to the total. Further details can be found on their Facebook page and the links below.

Despite having to be held online this year, the run leaders from Run Wild Manchester will be running in pairs throughout the 24 hours. This is in order to maintain the relay nature of the event. Run Wild is aiming to beat last year’s fundraising target, with a goal of £3000. They are looking for as many participants as possible to raise more money for their charity partner. Since this event will be taking place virtually, participants do not need to be based in Manchester to take part in this incredible charity fundraising event!

Check out the links below to find out more information:

Run Wild Manchester Facebook Page

Manchester 24 Hour Run Website

A Bed Every Night

Register for this event: https://www.mcr24hourrun.co.uk/sign-up