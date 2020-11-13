Goldilocks and the Three Masks: Why the silk face mask is ‘just right’

If you’re beginning to suspect that those new spots you see multiplying in the mirror might have something to do with the face mask you’re wearing, it may be time to tell yourself a new story, starring the silk facemask.

The clinical term for this year’s newest dermatological nightmare is ‘maskne’ – and yes, it stands for mask-acne.

But as you’re about to discover, my masked friends, face masks – though in public are practically required – don’t need to destroy your skin. Thankfully, there’s no law to say that a Covid-complexion is compulsory.

If maskne is playing havoc with your pores, pause to consider that unlike normal acne, hormones have nothing to do with this new outbreak of blemishes. Instead, maskne owes its miserable existence to the conditions created under our masks.

Ever noticed how steamed-up people’s glasses get while wearing face masks? It’s due to the lack of air circulating under the mask. This combination of moisture and heat from your breath makes it the perfect breeding ground for bacteria, which mingles with oils in your skin and clogs up the pores.

The cheaper the face mask, the worse the problem. The serial offenders are the synthetic masks you see around town, which are particularly troublesome for the delicate skin around the mouth. The heat and pressure from the mask gradually break down protective layers of skin, leaving your face a fertile ground for maskne to take over.

Unless you enjoy rocking the just-out-of-hospital look, sticking with those reusable, synthetic masks will doom you to further maskne outbreaks. The cycle will continue, week after week, so you need to bin these disposable masks before it’s too late.

If you want to tackle the challenge of the mask, you need to think back to your childhood and channel the story of Goldilocks and The Three Bears. It took Goldilocks several attempts to find the right bowl of porridge that wasn’t too hot and wasn’t too cold. One that was just right.

Your face mask is like that bowl of porridge. You need a mask that is just right for you, and most importantly for your skin.

For this, you can’t do better than silk face masks – they have a number of benefits that disposable and polyester masks can’t match. This is why they are the first choice for both beauty fanatics and the skincare obsessed.

According to News-Medical, silk masks are breathable, “don’t trap in moisture, and don’t irritate the skin or increase local humidity around the face beneath it.”

For cash strapped students, splurging out on silk might seem extravagant. In reality they’re not as expensive as you may think, and various independent businesses now sell them on online marketplaces such as Etsy.

One example of this is Mink ‘n’ Honey Creations, an independent firm whose silk face masks are made from 100% pure silk that do not cause damage to the skin. At under £10 for a mulberry silk face mask in an array of colours, you will instantly be sold.

Covid-19 is the reason we are even discussing face masks and sadly, the reason why so many independent businesses are struggling to stay afloat. Supporting these businesses when you purchase your facemask is not only good for your skin but it’s also helping the wider community.

As Covid rumbles on, it’s time to face up to what your face mask is doing to your face.