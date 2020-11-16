Horoscopes: Week commencing November 16th

With the second lockdown in full swing, we could all do with a bit of an extra boost. Let’s find out which Mario Kart power-up is perfect for your star sign!

Scorpio Oct 23 – Nov 22

You are very determined and a second lockdown isn’t going to get in your way. Just like a blue shell, you will continue to work hard and meet your targets – keep going!

Sagittarius Nov 23 – Dec 21

Now you are locked in your house, your energy means that you are bounding off the walls! The super star power-up is your personality to a T.

Capricorn Dec 22 – Jan 20

No one can match your focus. Once you put your mind to something, it always comes through! Just like the red shell, you can see what is right ahead of you and are ready to attack.

Aquarius Jan 21 – Feb 19

The green shell is random, sporadic but very motivated – just like you! You are energetic but sometimes need to focus your attention on the present.

Pisces Feb 20 – Mar 20

One of the newest editions to the Mario Kart world is the piranha plant. These toothy flowers always hold a grudge and will tear anyone down!

Aries Mar 21 – Apr 20

The Bullet Bill is always racing ahead! With boundless energy and a short-temper, Aries are so similar to this mad metal-head.

Taurus Apr 21 – May 20

The only cure for your laziness is the golden mega mushroom! This power-up has a short, unlimited supply of energy – it is perfect to get you motivated.

Gemini May 21 – June 21

Just like the infamous Blooper squid, your view is often clouded but by emotions, not ink! This power-up should help you to remember to focus on what’s important.

Cancer June 22 – July 22

Sometimes your mood can bring everyone (and accidentally yourself) down! Similar to the Bob-omb, you need to remember to be positive and not go off at small things.

Leo July 23 – Aug 22

You are the big, flashy thunderbolt! Sometimes your sense of entitlement can make others feel small but remember to stay down to earth.

Virgo Aug 23 – Sept 21

The perpetual worrier. You stress about everything, especially slipping on a banana skin! This power-up might not be the most useful but the game wouldn’t be the same without you.

Libra Sept 22 – Oct 22

Sometimes, you just need a push to stop procrastinating. But your laziness can be defeated by the power of the speedy mushroom power-up!