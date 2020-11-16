Puzzle Page: November 16th

This week, we will be taking a break from the puzzles to give out some sought after answers!

Puzzle #1

Location, location, location: the university building is Carys Bannister, the building is named after a neuroscientist but they currently house the optometry department.

Puzzle #2

Puzzle Grid: the 6 bees tell you to start at square B6. Then follow the code of directions to find the message ‘what is four plus three’ and the answer is 7!

Puzzle #3 & #4

The answers to the crossword are:

locks Deansgate —– (5)

arndale pop to the shops (7)

unesco Manchester is a —— city of literature (6)

roses the stone —– (5)

environmental study of nature (13)

north Manchester is the best city in the —– (5)

crazy I think Pedro is a bit off (5)

ezra —- and gil, fab brunch spot (4)

square a great shape and a place of exchanging and saint peter (6)

that Gary Barlow has taken (4)

exchange the lovely theatre with a circular stage (8)

portuguese 10 chins of chicken shop specialise in — African food (10)

home local arts and cinema venue (4)

engineering north campus specialises in (11)

nurse big course, Florence was one (5)

lewis money saving expert, born in Withington (5)

oast spinningfield bar, kin for drying hops (4)

walrus you are the egg-man, good food in NQ (6)

rylands John’s library (7)

yes opposite of no, good night out (3)

And the artist is Laurence Stephen Lowry!

Puzzle #5 & #6

The words you are looking for in the word search are: treat, witch, nightmare, cackle, horror, pumpkin, magic, October, devil, fright, thirteen, trick, haunt

Puzzle #7

Music to my ears: Meat is Murder by The Smiths

Puzzle #8

Location, location, location: The building is the Alan Gilbert Learning Commons, named after someone from Australia!

Puzzle #9

The rapper is Aitch.

Puzzle #10

The artist is Frida Khalo.