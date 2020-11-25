Manchester Forecast

Students set off flares from the top floor windows of Owens Park Tower as the protest began. Photo: UoMRentStrike

Students win 30% rent reduction from University of Manchester

Written on . Posted in News

Today the UoM Rent Strike and 9K 4 WHAT? have announced a victory for their campaign, as the University of Manchester pledges to implement a 30% rent reduction for semester 1.

This increase comes after the initial proposal of a 10% reduction – which was announced by UoM as part of a five-point accommodation pledge – was rejected by the student action groups.

According to the University of Manchester’s official update, the agreement of a 30% reduction ” follows detailed discussions between the University, Students’ Union officers and elected student representatives from halls of residence.

“It acknowledges that the limited availability of some facilities due to national COVID-19 restrictions has had an impact on the student experience and the ongoing uncertainty about the return to campus arrangements in January.”

The reduction is equivalent to 4-weeks rent and comes to around £4Million.

In response to feedback from elected student representatives of UoM halls of residence, the University have also pledged to take action in the following key areas:

  • opening up more social and study spaces in halls, where this can be done in line with COVID-19 guidance;
  • working together to develop a behaviour pledge, setting out expectations of student conduct in halls of residence during the pandemic;
  • improvements in the reporting, tracking and resolution of maintenance issues;
  • working together to enhance safety and security in halls of residence.

According to their official announcement, the University have stated they “will be unable to provide further reductions, but students can decide to break their accommodation contract without financial penalty.”

Students who have already paid for their accommodation for the academic year will receive a refund, while a rent reduction will be applied to student direct debits in January 2021 for those paying monthly.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

The University of Manchester, Manchester Students’ Union, and the UoM rent strike have been contacted for comment.

