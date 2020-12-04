Art goes online

As a number of cultural outlets close their doors, virtual windows open. Art lovers are now a click away from enjoying anything and everything. From the Manchester Art Gallery to Blackpool’s Grundy Art Gallery, there is something for every Mancunian screen.

Manchester art you don’t want to miss out on:

The Whitworth Art Gallery invites you to ‘Giotto: his revolutions and his legacy’

Tuesday the 8th of December 2020 from 18:00 – 19:00 GMT

The Whitworth Art Gallery will be exploring the reasons why Giotto is considered a giant of Italian style. They’ll also explore how his style has influenced the development of Western art. Writer and artist Cennino Cennini said: “Giotto changed the profession of painting from Greek back into Latin, and brought it up to date.”

Art historian Sara Riccardi, founder of Art Across, will lead the talk that will reflect on the relevance of past art for our present.

If you’re interested in attending, register for free here!

The Manchester Art Gallery’s tea and coffee morning

Monday 14th of December 2020 from 11:00 – 12:00 GMT

Staff and volunteers of the gallery encourage you to bring along an item from your home to show as part of the session. They promise a relaxed conversation about everything related to hot drinks. If you’re joining, have a think about mugs and cups, whether you have any favourites, any rituals or ways you make your coffee or tea. They’ll be tuning to the aesthetic of mugs, cups, teapots, coffee pots, and relating it to cultural influences.

Book your ticket here!

Is there art outside of Manchester?

Yes! And thanks to the wonderful medium of Zoom events, you can explore it too! But don’t worry, we won’t stray too far from home:

The power of neon – now and then – light up the north conference session

This is an event promising all things neon. It will feature international artists and explore how neon lights are being used in the contemporary art scene. Professor Vanessa Toulmin, Chair in Early Film and Popular Culture at the University of Sheffield, will present the event. Blackpool-based Grundy Art Gallery will then show off their exciting exploration of the history of neon, before going on to watch Gemma Saunders, Programme Producer for Quays Culture, interview neon artist Jonathan Lang.

Click here to book for the event!

Street Fans

No date

The Fan Museum in London has re-imagined their project to fit the online world. If you were dreaming of seeing a 2017 exhibition on street art and fan making, we’re here to make your dreams come true.

This exhibition has made fan-making mainstream; Sylvain Le Guen collaborated with 29 designers, to get the array of cartoons, abstract geometry and Audrey Hepburn’s face on fans.

Find out more about this event here.

Linderism

No date

Kettle’s Yard in Cambridge offers an online virtual viewing of Linder’s lifetime of works. Linder, born in Liverpool in 1954, is a British artist known for photomontages. The print materials combined fashion or home magazines and pornography imagery.

Browse through Linder’s work in a video tour with the exhibition’s curator, Amy Tobin. The gallery have digitalized their series of talks ‘The Six Senses’, where members from the University of Cambridge and Linder’s collaborators explore the multi-sensory dimensions of her art.

Explore their website here.

The best thing about online events is not having to leave the house. These events are all best enjoyed with your favourite beverage in hand, and a friend or loved one beside you or a Skype call away. So how about taking some time for yourself this week and indulging in the wonders of the art world?