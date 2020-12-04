Horoscopes: Week commencing November 30th

We could all do with a spot of magic right now, so keep reading to find out which Harry Potter spell is the perfect match, for your star sign!

Sagittarius Nov 23 – Dec 21

Rictusempra – this spell disarms your opponent by tickling them. This would be a spell that you would use frequently as part of your fun and energetic personality!

Capricorn Dec 22 – Jan 20

Ascendio – to match your magically large ego, this spell helps to keep you moving up (literally). But this week, remind yourself to come down to earth or risk alienating friends.

Aquarius Jan 21 – Feb 19

Glisseo – you think that everyone takes life to seriously and would definitely use this spell to turn stairs into a slide at random moments to lighten the mood!

Pisces Feb 20 – Mar 20

Tarantallegra – your life is much like this spell, it often feels like uncontrollable dancing. So perhaps this is a spell you don’t need to use as you could do with relaxing!

Aries Mar 21 – Apr 20

Aquamenti – you are known as the hot-headed one among the signs and so this spell might come in useful for you! Use Aquamenti to help you cool down in moments of stress.

Taurus Apr 21 – May 20

Scourgify – you are renowned for your hard work amongst your friends and this cleaning spell would make your life a lot easier. Take a break!

Gemini May 21 – June 21

Lumos & Nox – your personality has moments of light and dark so these illumination spells are perfect for you! But sometimes, you need to learn to appreciate they grey.

Cancer June 22 – July 22

Expelliarmus – you are amazing at getting people to open up to you! Your personality might as well be this iconic disarming spell as you are very in touch with others.

Leo July 23 – Aug 22

Accio – your social skills are the best of all the signs! You can talk to anyone and this spell is just like your personality – you can summon anyone to your side.

Virgo Aug 23 – Sept 21

Protean charm – you are a great talker but need to focus on your listening skills. This charm will link two things together so you can communicate better!

Libra Sept 22 – Oct 22

Confundo – sometimes you have moments of pure confusion about what you are meant to be doing. This spell might not be useful but it sums you up pretty well!