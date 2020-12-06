An alternative arty gift guide

This year, a lot of us are more aware of the importance of supporting small businesses where we can. Normally, this time of year is crucial for independent artists and makers, with crafts fairs happening all over the country.

However, with restrictions on shopping in person, we’ve decided to highlight three amazing Manchester collectives selling beautiful hand-made products online.

Etsy Manchester

Etsy Manchester is a collective of over 1500 designer-makers, artisans, vintage and craft supplies sellers, all based in Greater Manchester, and their products are sold on etsy.com. You can search Etsy for items made by their team using the team tag, etsymcr.

The team coalesced in 2010 and since then they have held pop-ups around the city, a wedding fair at The Whitworth, annual Christmas Markets at the People’s History Museum, and, for 2020, their first ever Online Market!

They have also got a directory of team member shops on their website which will keep updating over the next couple of weeks. Check out their Instagram and Twitter for more updates!

Islington Mill Islington Mill has been home to a huge amount of talented artists and makers since 2000. They’ve been a long-term safe haven for many artists at a time when other creative spaces are being lost across the north. The Mill was built on an ethos of experimentation, creativity and inclusivity that has evolved and clarified over time. More than just a physical venue, the Mill told us that they see it as part of their mission to unite people. The organic network they have forged continues to evolve because of the actions of the community of artists and buyers who get involved.

Check out their website, Facebook, and Instagram for more details.