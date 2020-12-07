Get involved in the Christmas Pamper Shoebox Appeal

This year, the popular pub The Old Abbey Taphouse (whose team has been going above and beyond to help out the community in Hulme throughout the pandemic) is facilitating the Pamper Shoebox Appeal.

These boxes are being collected for vulnerable young women in Manchester aged 16 – 25 years. These women have all endured significant trauma and/or homelessness. Many of them are also pregnant or have young children. They are being supported by Great Places Housing so that they can move into their own social housing. The aim of these boxes is to help these women feel pampered and give them the opportunity to relax and treat themselves.

After everything that has happened in 2020, it is more important than ever that we look after those who are vulnerable in our communities. Donating a box is a great and simple way to give back and help a young woman feel special this Christmas.

Donating one of these boxes won’t break the bank, as they can be put together for a relatively low cost (depending on how many items you include and where you purchase them from). You could also split the cost with your housemates or friendship group and donate a couple of boxes between a larger group of people.

How to get involved

If you’d like to donate a box, please email: [email protected] for drop off or pick up information.

The last date for collection is the 20th of December, however, you can arrange to donate your box before this date.

What to include

There is a list of recommended items to choose from, but feel free to add other items if you have any different ideas. However avoid makeup or perfume, as they are dependent on personal preference.

Recommended items include:

Scented candle

Moisturiser

Facemask

Soap

Body or face wash

Scarf and gloves

Fun or cosy socks

Makeup bag

Special chocolates

You can also include a Christmas card from yourself to give the boxes a personal touch. Please leave your boxes unwrapped — The Taphouse will ensure they are wrapped before delivery to charities — but feel free to decorate them. For example, you could add tissue paper inside.