Horoscopes: Week commencing December 7th

Which festive film should you watch next? Check what your horoscope is saying…

Sagittarius Nov 23 – Dec 21

Your need for change means you really relate to Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas. This film is certain to make you feel better when you are stuck between two choices and bring some festive cheer to you this December!

Capricorn Dec 22 – Jan 20

Often praised as the best Christmas film, Love Actually is wholesome, just like you! It might not always seem it but you do mean well, and this film will help you get into a festive mood.

Aquarius Jan 21 – Feb 19

You have one of the most happy-go-lucky personalities out of your friend group. Anyone who watches Elf is instantly reminded of you (in a good way)!

Pisces Feb 20 – Mar 20

As the oldest of the star signs, you sometimes feel like the odd one out. However, just like Kevin in Home Alone, you are adventurous and able to look after yourself. No one has to worry about you!

Aries Mar 21 – Apr 20

The Muppet Christmas Carol is the marmite of Christmas films – you either love it or hate it. You have a similar effect on people and will find this film very comforting to watch this festive season!

Taurus Apr 21 – May 20

You are a diligent and quiet worker, but everyone loves you. Much like the childhood favourite, The Snowman, you convey what you mean with your actions and people find that charming about you.

Gemini May 21 – June 21

The switch between country and city life in The Holiday is a conflict you are familiar with. You will find solace in watching this film because it is your personality with a festive twist!

Cancer June 22 – July 22

This film might often get forgotten, but The Polar Express is a hidden gem of the festive season, just like you! Put this on your list this Christmas and you won’t be disappointed.

Leo July 23 – Aug 22

You might be the life of the party, but when it comes to movie marathons, Bad Santa should definitely be on the list. You will surely learn some good comebacks and jokes for the Zoom holiday parties!

Virgo Aug 23 – Sept 21

Your cold heart will be melted by The Grinch. While your similarity to the main character will draw you in at first, you will be amazed by his transformation, and be inspired to be more into the festive spirit this year!

Libra Sept 22 – Oct 22

The easiest film to watch is perfect for your personality. You get on with everyone just like the Nativity (everyone loves this film)! Make sure you watch this movie before the big day as it is perfect to get you into the holiday mood.