10 Beauty swaps you should consider as the mercury drops

As the mercury drops and the air gets drier, you may find that your skin does not respond to your usual products the way it used to. Just as you swap your tank tops and dresses for warm sweaters, your skincare routine could use a seasonal update to help protect your skin, hair, and lips from the harsher elements: here are the 10 beauty swaps that will help you glow from head to toe.

1. Cleanser

Ditch the foaming face wash for gentler milky ones such as the CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser. It will help combat the dryness and dullness that you may feel as a consequence of the colder temperatures.

2. Moisturizer

It’s time to change from light sorbet-like moisturizers to richer and creamier ones that will protect your skin during the colder months, such as the Kiehl’sUltra Facial SPF 30 Cream. Try adding a night cream, like the Mario Badescu Seaweed Night Cream or, if you didn’t before, an oil (we highly recommend rosehip seed oil) to your routine for added protection.

3. Exfoliation

While one must be careful of over or too harsh exfoliation all year round, it is particularly important to use a gentle exfoliator during the colder months. The La Roche-Posay Ultra-Fine Scrub will help you get rid of the dead outer layer without leaving your skin irritated.

4. Lip Balm

One of the first signs of the seasonal change is when your lips start feeling dryer than normal and you find yourself applying lip balm all day long. Apply a thick layer of the Nuxe Lip Balm Rêve de Miel before bed and you will wake up with the softest lips ever.

5. Body Moisturizer

Speaking of moisturization, while your body may be protected from the cold by layers of clothes, your skin will definitely appreciate a slightly thicker and creamier moisturizer. The Weleda Skin Food does exactly that, which makes it the perfect drugstore buy for the winter.

6. Shampoo

In order to protect your precious strands, you should consider swapping your current shampoo for a moisturizing number that will protect your hair from the harsh weather. The OGX Renewing+ Argan Oil of Morocco pH Balanced Shampoo will help you maintain luscious locks.

7. Conditioner

On top of changing your shampoo, we suggest adding a weekly deep conditioning mask to your hair routine such as the Resistance Masque Force Architecte Hair Mask. It will help moisturising them in depth and will leave them looking healthier than ever.

8. Mascara

Although you might stay indoors more than usual, when you have to go out in the foggy month of December your usual mascara might not hold up as well. Try swapping it for a Waterproof mascara, such as the Maybelline Lash Sensational Waterproof Mascara which is arguably more of a pain to take off, but it will make you look sensational.

9. Foundation

If you are already combatting dryness, layering your skin with a full coverage foundation will only make things worse. Consider swapping for a tinted moisturizer or a lighter foundation, such as Glossier’s Perfecting Skin Tint, which will help you keep that healthy *glow* we all strive for.

10. Sunscreen

If you still need to be convinced as to why you need to wear sunscreen everyday, even in Manchester and even in winter, Matthew Nottidge’s article will do just that. It is truly not worth skipping SPF for the sake of a fading tan. Your future self will thank you: at worse for having prevented wrinkles but at best for having saved you from skin cancer. We recommend Supergoop’s Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 as it was designed to be worn all year round and does not leave you with ashy skin.