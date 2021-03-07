Taylor turns back time: Revisiting ‘Love Story’

‘We were both young when I first saw you.’

So begins Taylor Swift’s iconic teen hit ‘Love Story’, which catapulted her into mainstream pop stardom aged just 19. I was also young when I first became a fan. Aged 13, and an avid ‘Swiftie’, I remember waking up early before school to find out the latest celebrity news or more accurately, gossip.

During her 1989 tour, I sat outside a stadium for over 5 hours when we couldn’t get a ticket. Solely listening to her classics reverberate around the buildings outside. Just the opening strums of ‘Love Story’ is enough to sweep me back to those dizzy days of my early teens.

Romantic, dreamy and insanely catchy, ‘Love Story’ is the quintessential Swift song. No wonder then that she’s chosen this to be her first rerelease on her own label. What is the start of a new exciting chapter for her.

Swift’s decision to rerecord her old catalogue is a mammoth venture, with a treasure trove of old albums waiting in the wings. If anyone can do it though, it’s Taylor. Having written, produced and released three albums since 2019, it’s clear that this pop machine doesn’t have an off switch.



‘Love Story’ 2008 vs 2021

But why do it at all?

After all, haven’t we all heard ‘Love Story’, ‘You Belong With Me‘ and other 2000s smash hits a million times over? (Just ask my Dad how many times he’s heard 1989!)? It all goes back to June 2019, when Scooter Braun took ownership of her masters. This meaning that Swift’s originals can make him money. Accused of being an “incessant, manipulative bully” by Swift, Scooter’s involvement stung.

Rerecording is not only a stand for her own independence but a slap in the face for Scooter, who reportedly paid $300 million for her music. Swift has a history of standing up for artists in the music industry. Shown by her three year boycott of Spotify for how little artists make from their songs on the platform. But this new project also represents a chance for Swift to revisit and reimagine her back catalogue, adding depth and maturity to her older songs.

Fans have been surprised to see Swift start with the second album of her career. Thus leading to speculation that her debut will crop up later on in the project. In ‘Love Story (Taylor’s version)‘ there are a few small but significant changes: the sound of the violin for instance, is stronger in the new recording. Swift also enunciates more clearly, reflecting her vocal growth over the past 13 years. ‘Taylor’s version’ is no carbon-copy, but to the casual listener will appear much the same, making its 2008 predecessor virtually redundant.

What does ‘Taylor’s Version’ mean for the industry?

Swift’s decision to wrest control of her masters has resonance for female artists everywhere. Many young singers are signed up to a record label incredibly young. Unfortunately, this means that they are more vulnerable to coercion, abuse or signing away their rights as an artist.

Think of how Kesha, aged just 18 when she joined the label, was prevented from leaving the producer that she alleged had raped and abused her. Fighting for autonomy over yourself and your work is a struggle that threatens many young women’s careers and wellbeing. Swift’s desire to reclaim power over her own work is not only a stand for her as an artist, but as a woman too.

‘Love Story’ sums up that giddy first love feeling that makes you believe Romeo and Juliet might have turned out alright after all. ‘Taylor’s version’ shows that 13 years later the song still stands up as one of her best.

So what are you waiting for?

“It’s a love story, baby just say yes“