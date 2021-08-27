How to celebrate PRIDE 🏳️‍🌈 weekend in Manchester 2021

This weekend, Manchester will see a flurry of people celebrating love within the LGBTQ+ community. Canal Street and wider Manchester locations will come alive with vibrant, inclusive events for all to enjoy.

Aside from the official Pride events, there are many smaller, independent and free events happening across Manchester over the weekend.

If you fancy going to a calm, inclusive space to meet likeminded individuals in the city, then Feel Good Club is the place to be.

On Friday 27th between 7-8pm the mental health specialist cafe will be putting on ‘The Big Queer’ Feel Good Quiz hosted by Tash Mills.

It will be £1 to take part and the winners prize is currently a mystery. So, get studying your Manchester drag queens, LGBTQ+ icons and events to be in with a chance of winning!

Feel Good Club : The Big Queer Quiz poster

And Feel Good Club are encouraging people to use the quiz as a place to meet new friends to party with in the village over the weekend!

The café have transformed their indoor greenhouse space into the ‘Queen House’ for the weekend, providing a safe, inclusive space for individuals to meet and chat with likeminded people.

Feel Good Club will also be hosting a ‘Pride Pre’s’ DJ set with special guest Pangölin. There will be a tasty brunch menu to look through, cocktails a plenty, fresh coffee and a whole lot of celebrating.

The Manchester independent café will be starting a monthly night event called ‘LOUDER’ partnered with Incantation Records to celebrate queer artists.

Feel Good Club – LOUDER event poster

Feel Good Club owners and wives Kiera & Aimie said, “As a queer owned business we are extremely proud to be able to celebrate pride in our own special way here at Feel Good Club.

“Feel Good Club is a safe space for ALL to enjoy , whether that’s having a quiet coffee alone and chatting to our lovely team or joining us for cocktails with friends.

“Our pride queen house was especially important for us to bring to life this pride – a space for people who may be going to celebrate alone this year or groups of friends who want to meet more like minded people – it’s a safe space to enjoy this weekend.”

Photo of Feel Good Club LGBTQ+ safe space over Pride weekend 2021

Escape to Freight Island will be celebrating the weekend with music events over the weekend. Expect DJ sets championing artists from the LGBTQ+ community, like Flute DJs, a fresh and funky group who are sure to get you on the dance floor. And look forward to many guest appearances from your favourite drag queens.

Afflecks in the Northern Quarter will be putting on their own ‘Garden of Freedom’ party on Saturday 28th 10am – 6pm, celebrating all things LQBTQ+. Expect lots of colour, glitter and be prepared for a garden party like no other.

Afflecks are also home to the Gay Pride Shop if you need to stock up on flags, wigs, glitter or a suitable Pride outfit!

Afflecks: Gay Pride Shop badge image

Afflecks : Garden Party poster

Afflecks: Gay Pride Shop image

Fancy being a little more classy at this years Pride?

Oxford Road’s Refuge will also be hosting their annual ‘Come As You Are’ weekender party! With free entry and no prior booking required, Refuge are set to welcome a huge range of people into their space.

From Queer Latifah to Jamie Bull DJ sets, this weekend at Refuge sets to be huge LGBTQ+ celebration for all.

The Refuge – Come As You Are Party poster

If you can’t get to Manchester to celebrate Pride weekend, The Mancunion will be sharing LGBTQ+ playlists to listen to and spotlighting numerous FuseFM podcasts which discuss LGBTQ+ stories and issues.

Tits for Tat is an inclusive, diverse podcast hosted by feminists Jess and Serafina, their episode, ‘the big phat gay episode‘ sees a full female and non-binary queer playlist, interviews with women from the LGBTQ+ community talking about queer representation in music and stories of coming out and feeling accepted.

Popper Culture hosted by Frankie Golding is a great show to find a diverse range of LGBTQ+ playlists, find the curated show playlists here! In past shows, Frankie has interviewed artists such as Muffintops who are a queer French duo based in Bristol.

Whatever you do to celebrate Pride this weekend, make sure to stay safe and with friends.

If you need support over the weekend, the LGBT Foundation provides a wide range of support services to lesbian, gay, bi and trans + people. Its team has temporarily shifted to become a remote service delivery charity due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The helpline remains open on 0345 3 30 30 30 weekdays 9am-9pm, and weekends 10am-6pm.