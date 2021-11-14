Reflecting on Breast Cancer Awareness Month in the fashion and beauty industry

Written by Camille Garratt.

Although October is over, breast cancer awareness shouldn’t be isolated to a single month. We wanted to highlight the brands that have been supporting Breast Cancer Awareness so that you can choose to put your money where it matters.

Most importantly, these brand campaigns serve as a reminder to check your breasts monthly for early detection. More information on how and when to self-check is provided on the CoppaFeel website. Subscribe to their ‘Boob Mail’ to receive monthly self-check reminders and hear about the latest campaigns!

Without further ado, here are the brands that go the extra mile to support breast cancer awareness and treatment:

Lounge Underwear –

Lounge Underwear supported Breast Cancer Awareness Month by kicking off October with their #FeelYourBreast campaign. They handed out 100,000 free pink thongs along with a guide on how best to check your breasts. Social media influencers, Nelly London and Shannon Alexandra, supported the campaign on Instagram. Since 2019, Lounge Underwear has raised £128,513 for charities such as CoppaFeel and Trekstock and their campaign is encouraging everybody to donate. They’ve also set up a mailing list where they’ll drop you a monthly email reminding you to self-check.

Estee Lauder Companies –

Estee Lauder’s mission is to raise funds for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). On purchasing one of their pink ribbon products, a portion of each sale will be donated to the cause. Brands such as Bobbi Brown, Clinique, and DKNY are all offering limited-edition pink ribbon products to raise money and awareness. Why not head to the Bobbi Brown website to treat yourself to a limited-edition powerful pinks crushed oil-infused lip gloss? Or, if you’re in need of a skin-care glow-up, order Clinique’s ‘Great Skin, Great Cause’ moisturising lotion, of which $10 will be donated to the BCRF.

Good hair day (ghd) –

To raise awareness of the importance of self-checking, ghd have added a limited-edition hair straightener in rose pink to their ‘Take Control Now’ collection. £10 of each sale will support the charity, Breast Cancer Now, along with the option to contribute £3 directly by texting DONATE to 70143. 2021 is ghd’s 17th year supporting breast cancer charities worldwide, and other products included in the pink range include curling irons and hair dryers.

PUMA –

PUMA has partnered with Barbells for Boobs, a non-profit organisation working towards improving the quality of life among women post-diagnosis. Together, they have launched a limited-edition pink apparel collection consisting of trainers, leggings, and tank tops in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This is because, in October, ‘we wear pink’. PUMA women have also started the #SheMovesWithPurpose hashtag, encouraging breast cancer survivors to go online and share their stories. $1 USD will be donated to Barbells for Boobs, with each post utilising the hashtag.

Colleen Rothschild Beauty –

Colleen Rothschild herself recognises the importance of early detection after finding a lump through self-examination. She proceeded to create the Breast Friend Self-Exam Butter. The pink moisturiser contains shea butter and oils giving it a super smooth texture ideal for self-checking. This October, Colleen Rothschild Beauty donated 100 percent of the profits to The Pink Fund.

These are just a few companies who have shown their support during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Limited-edition products are still up for grabs, so head to their websites so you too can make a feel-good purchase!