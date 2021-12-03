On the 19th of November, the University of Manchester swimming team arrived in Sheffield, for the first competitive gala since before March 2020.

Ponds Forge played host for the championships, where medals were won by Jamie Ingram and solid performances put in across the board. Jamie won two silver medals: in the 100m freestyle and 100m butterfly, losing out on both occasions to a member of the Greek national team and Olympian, Andreas Vazaios.

Jamie’s third medal of the meet came in the 50m butterfly event, half a second off of gold. Women’s vice-captain, Lara Richmond commended the spirit within the Manchester camp, saying “the whole team pulled together to create an incredible atmosphere poolside, as our first event back after Covid, it was great to build a bond through supporting each other in competition.”

Success also came in the men’s 200m freestyle relay, where Christian Tai, Kieran Beckett, James Watson and Jamie Ingram finished eighth, in the hotly contested A final. Social Secretary Erin Birney applauded the “brilliant performances,” particularly of the relay teams and praised all of the swimmers, saying “the whole team were on top form and our support was, of course, the loudest.”

Attention for the University swim team now turns to long course BUCS, taking place in February, at the same venue. In the meantime, other members of the competitive squad will represent the swimming team against local universities in the BUSL league.