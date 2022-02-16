Manchester Opera House gets ready to cut loose

Following two critically acclaimed tours and a West End run, Footloose is back and better than ever, starring the incredible Jake Quickenden as Willard and the legendary Darren Day as Reverend Moore.

Best-known for his appearances on reality TV shows (The X Factor, I’m a Celeb, Dancing on Ice), Quickenden has recently made the move to acting. As well as starring in Hollyoaks, he starred in two pantomimes before taking on the role of Berger in Hair. Footloose will be his second go at musical theatre, and he told me that he is excited to do more.

Similarly, Day is both a TV presenter and a star of numerous West End and touring shows.

Based on the 1984 screen sensation of the same name, which was remade in 2011, Footloose showcases the very best of UK musical talent. The musical features cutting-edge modern choreography and classic 80s hits such as Almost Paradise, Holding Out for a Hero, Let’s Hear It For The Boy, and, of course, the unforgettable title song.

“City boy Ren thinks life is bad enough when he’s forced to move to a rural backwater in America. But his world comes to a standstill when he arrives at Bomont to find dancing and rock music are banned. Taking matters into his own hands, soon Ren has all hell breaking loose and the whole town on its feet.”

Footloose plays at Manchester Opera house from 25th February until 5th March before continuing its UK tour throughout 2022. For more Footloose content, check out our interview with Jake Quickenden!