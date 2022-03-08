Salvation Jayne at Retro

Five-piece outfit Salvation Jayne from Kent stop at Retro for their second show of their Mouthful of Magnificent Spite tour.

The room is half empty and the crowd is fuelled by a handful of drunk girls and a bloke who nicked the poster I had my eyes on, but Salvation Jayne do not let this stop them. Their frontwoman repeatedly steps off the stage in order to have more space to dance around, the bassist is giving it his all, the guy on keys can’t stop smiling, and the guitarist is the platonic ideal of what a guitarist should be on stage—dramatic, involved, and fucking cool.

Photo by Maddie Drake @ The Mancunion

They traverse some well-known emo, rock, and pop-punk lines with admirable flair and devotion, and they sound great. Songs ride tense and high with impressive vocals then breakdown into true headbanging opportunity. Get this band a bigger crowd! Even if none of them are actually called Jayne.

Photo by Maddie Drake @ The Mancunion

Find out more about Salvation Jayne on their website.