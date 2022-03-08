Latest News:
Immunocompromised students and the end of Covid-19 regulations in England: Is it safe? Lectures on university strikes: ‘A Culture of Surveillance’ Mastercard down and out for today Student loans to change: What’s actually happening? Whitworth gallery director removed from post over controversial Palestine statement SU follows government lead: No more free lateral flows Clean Air Zone update: Burnham frustrated by the government Backlash after Russell group unis take £2.2 billion surplus Dance through the decades: WIM’s Time Trippin’ club-night Michelle Donelan demands end to online lectures
Manchester Mancunion Logo
Salvation Jayne
Photo: Maddie Drake @ The Mancunion

Salvation Jayne at Retro

Written on . Posted in Music

Five-piece outfit Salvation Jayne from Kent stop at Retro for their second show of their Mouthful of Magnificent Spite tour.

The room is half empty and the crowd is fuelled by a handful of drunk girls and a bloke who nicked the poster I had my eyes on, but Salvation Jayne do not let this stop them. Their frontwoman repeatedly steps off the stage in order to have more space to dance around, the bassist is giving it his all, the guy on keys can’t stop smiling, and the guitarist is the platonic ideal of what a guitarist should be on stage—dramatic, involved, and fucking cool.

Photo by Maddie Drake @ The Mancunion

They traverse some well-known emo, rock, and pop-punk lines with admirable flair and devotion, and they sound great. Songs ride tense and high with impressive vocals then breakdown into true headbanging opportunity. Get this band a bigger crowd! Even if none of them are actually called Jayne.

Photo by Maddie Drake @ The Mancunion

Find out more about Salvation Jayne on their website.

Written by

contributor

Tags: emo, retro, Rock, salvation jaybe

Media Group
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap