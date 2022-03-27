Alternative Oscars: Who should have prevailed?

Best Picture:

The French Dispatch

Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch was by a considerable margin, the film I enjoyed the most last year. The anthology format it utilises seems made for Wes, with the whip-smart dialogue, beautiful story-book cinematography and genuine emotional undercurrent working in tandem to forge an experience taken from every Wes Anderson fan’s dreams. The roster of elite actors and actresses is something to behold, with every one of them turning in performances which delightfully balance quirky comedy and delicate drama: it is testament to Anderson’s directorial pull that he can continually lure in acting heavyweights, even in the smallest of roles (see Willem Dafoe as Albert “the Abacus”) . A personal favourite performance from the huge ensemble cast is Benicio Del Toro’s tortured artist Moses Rosenthal, who steals every scene he’s in, wonderfully embodying the sense of joyous wit which Anderson was clearly aiming for during the creation of the film. Utterly charming, I believe that The French Dispatch was more than worthy of a Best Picture nomination. How the film didn’t receive any nominations is beyond me – not even receiving the customary Wes Anderson set design and costume Oscar nods, The French Dispatch is surely the most severe snub of the 2022 Oscars. MR

C’mon C’mon

This has to be one of the most Oscar-baity films to not receive a nomination for Best Picture, or any Oscar nominations, for that matter. However, this was one of the few films on the big screen this year that successfully made me cry, so congrats C’mon C’mon (and The French Dispatch, which also rightfully deserved a Best Picture nomination too). I loved how human C’mon C’mon felt, and it stuck with me for a while after I saw it. I loved watching the relationship between Johnny (Joaquin Phoenix) and Jesse (Woody Norman) develop, as Johnny tries to help his sister Viv (Gaby Hoffman) whilst she’s struggling with personal problems. From becoming an estranged uncle to one of Jesses’ best friends, it is incredibly wholesome watching both characters grow and learn from each other. I would personally throw Don’t Look Up’s nomination into a (recycling) bin for C’mon C’mons place, because that film was both Oscarbait and awful, which are two sins rather than C’mon C’mon’s singular Oscar-bait sin. At least C’mon C’mon was good, and somehow still less pretentious than Don’t Look Up, despite literally being filmed in black and white. SH

Best Director:

Cary Joji Fukunaga – No Time to Die

Whilst I was fairly content with the Best Director category upon its announcement (save for the omission of a certain Wes Anderson), I felt as though there were some other viable alternatives who could have perhaps been selected. Although not being blown away by Cary Joji Fukunaga’s No Time to Die, I feel as though his directorial vision for the film has been somewhat underappreciated since the release of the film. Fukunaga, with the aid of Linus Sandgren’s crisp cinematography and smooth editing from Elliot Graham and Tom Cross, manages to direct a fitting send off to Daniel Craig’s Bond in a way that isn’t grandiose or pretentious, but rather more subtle, impressively navigating a sometimes unevenly written screenplay. Whilst I don’t necessarily think that he was a shoe-in to the Best Director category, Fukanaga at least deserves mention for his very solid efforts this year. MR

Denis Villenueve – Dune

I was genuinely shocked when the Oscar nominations were announced with a distinct lack of Villenueve for Best Director. Dune was very well-praised, and Villenueve is no stranger to directing, with iconic works such as Arrival (2016) and Blade Runner 2049 (2017) in his bag. Considering Dune has received the most nominations out of all his work, with ten in total, it’s hard to believe that the Academy didn’t see Villenueve’s skilful work as worthy of consideration. I’m not entirely sure who I would knock off the list for Best Director’s to put Villenueve there, as all of them are worthy of a nomination. Maybe Paul Thomas Anderson? As much as I enjoyed Licorice Pizza, I think Anderson’s writing and the chemistry between the cast itself is what made the film great, rather than the directing as such. SH

Best Actress:

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Garnering Golden Globe, BAFTA and Critics Choice Award nominations, I was very surprised not to see Alana Haim’s name on the list of nominations for Best Actress. She gives a stellar performance in her film debut as similarly named Alana Kane, providing fantastic chemistry alongside fellow debutant Cooper Hoffman. Licorice Pizza was one of my favourite films of the year, however I don’t think that it would have worked if not for Haim’s presence. P.T Anderson’s faith in the untested star pays off here, as she is equally hilarious and heart-wrenching as the charismatic lead of the story. A particularly impressive aspect of her performance is the nuance in which she gives to the romantic relationship between the far younger Hoffman – in the hands of an inferior actress, the film may not have worked as well as it does. Had she been nominated for Best Actress, I believe she would have been fully deserving of the win, a stunning debut. MR

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Once again, completely baffled at how Rachel didn’t even get a nomination. I understand that she’s new and it’s her first film, but that’s what makes her performance even more impressive: she has so much more to still learn. To say that West Side Story directed by Steven Spielberg is your debut film is impressive, but to be critically acclaimed for your performance is a true feat. She’s been nominated for every other major award, and I don’t see why she didn’t deserve a nomination. She brought new life to Maria, who is such an iconic role to touch that it must be terrifying to even attempt to do so. I felt her joy and pain, and I loved Zegler’s performance from start to finish. Despite knowing what happens in West Side Story, I still felt my heart rip out of my chest. Personally, I’d have replaced Kristen Stewart for Rachel’s nomination in a heartbeat. Zegler was a fantastic Maria, and it was even more impressive that she managed to successfully pretend she had chemistry with Ansel Elgort. SH

Supporting Actress:

Kathryn Hunter – The Tragedy of Macbeth

2021’s The Tragedy of Macbeth was a great addition to Joel Coen’s filmography (Macbeth was Ethan-less, which still frustrates me today), with some truly premium acting and spectacular cinematography. An absolute highlight of the film for me was classically trained theatre actor Kathryn Hunter, who is a scene stealer in her role(s) as the three witches. Having garnered critical praise in theatre productions playing prestigious characters such as Cleopatra, King Lear and winning an Olivier award for her work as the millionairess in Friedrich Durrenmatt‘s The Visit, Hunter’s reputation precedes her. That being said, Hunter still manages to stun playing all three witches, outshining Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand (which is no easy feat), miraculously innovating in a role which has been played out so many times. From a purely-acting based perspective, Hunter’s contorted, imaginative portrayal of the witches could likely be the most impressive performance of the year, and would have more than earned any nomination. MR

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Belfast was a fantastic film, and Caitriona is a fantastic actress. I ached with her struggles throughout the entire film, struggling with the prospect of leaving all she’s ever known for the chance of a better future for her family. As the pretty much sole parental figure for Buddy, you can’t help but to emphasise with Ma as the world around her seems to crumble. If she was nominated, I’d have said that Balfe would have had a good chance of winning. Whilst Judi Dench was excellent in the film, I’d have definitely given the nomination to Caitriona Balfe instead. At this point, I feel like Dench gets nominated because she’s Judi Dench, and not necessarily because she was actually the best performer – that might be a controversial opinion, but I stand by it – Balfe should have at least won a BAFTA for her performance. SH

Best Actor:

Simon Rex – Red Rocket

What might have been my favourite performance from last year, Simon Rex hits every note as ‘Mikey Sabre’ – ex-pornstar and a strong contender for the “worst human alive” award. Red Rocket, directed by The Florida Project director Sean Baker, follows Mikey as he tries to make a living upon his return home to Texas, after an ultimately unsuccessful 17 year stint in Los Angeles. His screen presence is electric, repelling and intriguing as ‘suitcase pimp’ Sabre. Considering Simon Rex’s resume before Red Rocket, which consists of a number of parody films, a short-lived rap career and an early foray into porn himself, the now 47 year old Rex provides an unbelievably good performance here. You can tell Rex is relishing in the role, with the excitement and feeling of a genuine late career comeback bubbling beneath the surface of every outrageous line which Rex delivers with absorbing zeal. Despite playing a reprehensible character with almost no redeeming qualities, Rex is able to gain both the characters and the audience’s trust through his instantly captivating portrayal of Sabre. Whilst I think that Benedict Cumberbatch ultimately gave the finest performance as Best Actor in The Power of the Dog, I would have loved to see Simon Rex recognised for his fantastic contribution to Red Rocket. MR

Joaquin Phoenix – C’mon C’mon

I loved C’mon C’mon despite its Oscar-baity essence, and I was fully convinced that Joaquin Phoenix would have got a nomination. Alas, no, to my utter surprise. Considering how powerful this film is and how limited its cast is, Joaquin as Johnny plays the central role and his relationship with his nephew, Jesse (Woody Norman) is the hinge of this entire film. I believed every action Phoenix presented as Johnny, scared to make the wrong decisions for Jesse and afraid that he won’t be able to bond with him. You truly see the ups and downs of their growing relationship, and it feels like such a natural progression, which can only be possible due to the acting talent on the screen. Phoenix’s chemistry with Norman is entirely believable and organic, and I think Phoenix deserves credit for the feat that was achieved. Whilst I’m personally hoping Andrew Garfield wins the Oscar (I doubt it though), it would have been nice for Phoenix to have had a nomination. For this category, however, I’m not entirely sure who I would replace for him. SH

Supporting Actor:

Bradley Cooper – Licorice Pizza

Another Licorice Pizza performance, another snub. It has been a fine year for Bradley Cooper, performing well in Guillermo Del Toro’s Nightmare Alley, however I feel his standout contribution came in P.T Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, as Barbra Streisand’s tempestuous husband Jon Peters. The great thing about his performance is that his character’s inclusion in the film really isn’t necessary, however his impact on the film reverberates through the narrative after his first appearance. In a very limited amount of screen time, Cooper is able to leave an enormous impression, in one moment seething with unlimited rage, in the next going for audacious pick-up attempts. I wouldn’t have taken any issue had Cooper been nominated over Jesse Plemons in The Power of the Dog, as he provided a highlight performance in a film full of them. MR

Mike Faist – West Side Story

Justice for Mike Faist! He was my favourite part of the new West Side Story, and he’s been snubbed from most of the awards this year. Mike Faist as Riff is the perfect casting. He captures the essence of a broken man who wants to appear strong, whilst still being very much so childish, perfectly. Riff is scarred and in moments of weakness, his childish nature shines through because he’s terrified of everything around him – whether that is himself and the self-realisation that he’s going to die young due to his recklessness, or quite literally how society is moving on without a place for him. A terrific singer and dancer and one hell of an actor, I am the most upset that Faist didn’t get nominated. Once again, he had to pretend that he was best friends with Ansel Elgort, and that deserves some form of nomination in itself because that appears to be quite a feat. I get that The Power of the Dog was good, but two nominations for one film seems like a lot when Faist was so clearly deserving of a nomination. I’m not sure who I would replace out of the two nominations, but can we have a moment of silence for Mike Faist? SH

Writing (Original Screenplay):

Red Rocket

It was a shame not to see Red Rocket up for any Oscar nominations, as I thought it was one of the best cinematic offerings of the last year. I was blown away by the performances, however they would not have worked as well without the excellent screenplay from director Sean Baker and frequent collaborator Chris Bergoch. The writing is brilliant, giving space for the actors to really delve into the roles, deftly incorporating the Deep South setting to lend the film a very grounded and regional feel. Red Rocket often feels like a hang-out movie, due to its almost constant attachment to the main character Mikey and his day-to-day life, but it never meanders, always finding new ways to surprise in excruciating and hilarious ways, thanks to the excellent script. Having been nominated and winning a host of awards for his other films, I felt that Sean Baker should have been rewarded with an Oscar nod for his superb work on Red Rocket. MR

The French Dispatch

The French Dispatch was snubbed in pretty much every regard, but the fact that it didn’t even receive an Original Screenplay nomination when the trash that is Don’t Look Up did is beyond me. I loved the different stories in The French Dispatch and it honestly transported me to a different world, as all of Wes Anderson’s beautiful creations do. The characters were memorable, the writing was witty, and it was Wes Anderson at peak Wes Anderson. Is it his best screenplay? No, but it doesn’t mean it isn’t worthy of a nomination – it was still an absolutely fantastic watch. It was the only film I saw last year which made me cry, not because it was sad, but because I just had a lovely time, and I didn’t want it to end. Justice for Wes Anderson this awards season! I feel like The French Dispatch was forgotten so quickly, perhaps because it’s so comically Wes Anderson that it’s almost a caricature, but personally this is my Original Screenplay winner. SH

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Tick, Tick…Boom!

Steven Levenson’s screenplay adaptation of the late Jonathan Larson musical of the same name, Tick, Tick… Boom! is a fantastically realised dive into the world of musical theatre, told cleverly through the semi-autobiographical story of Larson himself. There is a real sense of inspiration imbued within every line of the script, with Andrew Garfield brilliantly fulfilling the role of the hopeful Larson. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Levenson manage to craft an expertly-told tale, all the while incorporating some stand-out musical numbers: a particular favourite was the “Sunday” sequence set in the Moondance Diner, which contains what is essentially a who’s who of Broadway, packed full of big names. The writing allows for an incredibly seamless experience for the viewer, masterfully presenting Larson’s imaginative stream of consciousness through its combination of well-told drama and excellent musical performances. Tick, Tick…Boom! would undoubtedly have been nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay, if not for it unfortunately landing alongside a list of very strong contenders. MR

In The Heights

I can acknowledge that In The Heights wasn’t even the best musical of 2021 to hit the big screen, but I was still shocked that it didn’t receive a single nomination. In terms of adapting Lin-Manuel Miranda’s source material, Quiara Alegría Hudes did a fantastic job, from someone who adores the musical. It can be extremely challenging to cut songs and adapt a performance that breaks the fourth wall so much to fit a film, but Hudes managed to make it work. I’m still mad that ‘Everything I Know’ was cut from the film because Abuela was such a standout character in the musical, and in the film she feels more like an afterthought, but I still think overall that this was an ambitious project that did a great job. I haven’t seen either CODA or The Lost Daughter to judge them, so I’m once again unsure of what I would remove for In The Heights to receive a nomination. Honestly, even if it didn’t get an adapted screenplay nomination, I would have been equally happy if Anthony Ramos got a nomination for his role as Usnavi. SH

Best Music (Original Song):

‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ – Encanto

Whenever I mention this to people, they are also baffled that this wasn’t the Encanto song that Disney put forward for consideration. I see what Disney did, they picked ‘Dos Orutuitas’ to try and win another Pixar’s Coco (2017) ‘Remember Me’ Oscar, but this was just entirely the wrong choice. I’d have been happy with either ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ or ‘Surface Pressure’ receiving nominations, and Disney missed the bar with both and ignored them for consideration. I feel like Disney messed up Encanto’s marketing expectations in general to be honest, because they didn’t expect Luisa and Bruno to be so popular and made a surplus of Mirabel and Isabela merchandise, too. Turns out, kids wanted more of the muscle lady and rat man. The fact they didn’t put ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ forward is absurd, especially considering that it showcases what Lin Manuel-Miranda does best – layering vocals and having the entire ensemble sing together with witty wordplay. I’m not entirely sure what focus groups Disney used for Encanto, but next time, try not to mess up this badly. ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ dominated social media for a reason – because it’s so ridiculously catchy and more than worthy of an Oscar nomination. I feel like ‘No Time to Die’ will win Best Original Song because it’s James Bond, but it is one of the weaker-to-mid Bond tunes and a stronger Encanto song could have been decent competition against it. SH

Best Original Score:

Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch

Another baffling Wes Anderson-related omission from the Oscars was the glaring Alexandre Desplat-sized hole in their nominations for Best Original Score. Desplat concocts yet another delightful collection of melodies, perfectly fitting alongside the idyllic visuals of small town France. Desplat has been a fixture of Anderson’s films since his first contribution in the 2009 classic Fantastic Mr Fox, and won the Best Original Score prize for his work on the Grand Budapest Hotel. He is in equally great form here, delivering jazz-influenced, piano-heavy compositions which feel as meticulously constructed as the film it accompanies. How the uninspired score for Don’t Look Up was picked over Desplat’s excellent, highly unique offering, I guess we’ll never know. MR