Photo: Neighbourhood Weekender Poster @ Press

Neighbourhood Weekender 2022

Written on . Posted in Music

Everything you need to know about Neighbourhood Weekender #NBHDWKND22

Neighbourhood Weekender will be taking place on 28th and 29th May in Victoria Park, Warrington.

Warrington is just 30 minutes (max) from Manchester Oxford Road. With reports that trains will be running every 30 minutes (from Oxford Road and from Liverpool Lime Street), there really is no reason not to make the most of every indie kid’s dream festival being so close.

With an unreal line-up including Courteeners, Wet Leg, Becky Hill, Jamie Webster, Blossoms, and Scouting for Girls (to name a few); the two-day festival has three stages (Main Stage, Big Top and Viola Beach), along with Shit Indie Disco, The Neighbourhood Inn Pub and the Library Silent Disco.

The line-up and stage splits can be seen below. The Viola Beach stage is a tribute to the Warrington band who tragically passed away in a car accident in 2016.

Stage Splits – supplied

The Mancunion has had the pleasure of interviewing multiple of these artists and bands. The interviews are linked below.

NOISY

Crawlers

The Amazons

Scouting for Girls

The Snuts

Tickets for this unreal festival can be purchased here!

Written by

editor

Serena Jemmett

Serena is a national shortlisted Arts and Culture writer (SPA2022) with key interests in music, women's rights, accessibility and politic's influence in culture. With a passion to make social issues more accessible and digestible for the wider public, Serena's broadcast talk show (Sez Says) on Fuse FM discusses a variety of topics from political matters, to fashion, to interviews with musicians. Check it out on instagram: @sezsays_radio; You can contact Serena on twitter @serenajemmett or instagram @serenaj69
