Neighbourhood Weekender 2022

Everything you need to know about Neighbourhood Weekender #NBHDWKND22

Neighbourhood Weekender will be taking place on 28th and 29th May in Victoria Park, Warrington.

Warrington is just 30 minutes (max) from Manchester Oxford Road. With reports that trains will be running every 30 minutes (from Oxford Road and from Liverpool Lime Street), there really is no reason not to make the most of every indie kid’s dream festival being so close.

With an unreal line-up including Courteeners, Wet Leg, Becky Hill, Jamie Webster, Blossoms, and Scouting for Girls (to name a few); the two-day festival has three stages (Main Stage, Big Top and Viola Beach), along with Shit Indie Disco, The Neighbourhood Inn Pub and the Library Silent Disco.

The line-up and stage splits can be seen below. The Viola Beach stage is a tribute to the Warrington band who tragically passed away in a car accident in 2016.

The Mancunion has had the pleasure of interviewing multiple of these artists and bands. The interviews are linked below.

NOISY

Crawlers

The Amazons

Scouting for Girls

The Snuts

Tickets for this unreal festival can be purchased here!