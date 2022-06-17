There’s been a Double Murder at HOME

Double Murder is a thrilling new double bill by internationally celebrated choreographer Hofesh Shechter, OBE, presenting two distinctly contrasting pieces for our times.

The first piece of dance is Clowns, “a sarcastic nod to our ever-growing indifference to violence; originally created for Nederlands Dans Theater 1 and later produced as a film and broadcast by the BBC to great acclaim. In a macabre comedy of murder and desire, Clowns unleashes a whirlwind of choreographed anarchy, testing how far we are willing to go in the name of entertainment.”

Shechter’s new creation, The Fix, is “an antidote to the murderous, poisonous energy of Clowns. [It] brings a tender, fragile energy to the stage. It offers a raw and compassionate moment to balance the forces of aggression and violence that press on us daily. A shield to protect us from the noise of life outside, and a place that allows the performers to be fragile, be seen for their utmost human qualities. Violence, tenderness and hope are all laid bare through Shechter’s achingly beautiful, cinematic lens.”

Performed by his inimitable dancers and accompanied by the epic sounds of a Shechter-composed score, Double Murder explores painful truths and delves into our deepest emotions.

Hofesh Shechter, OBE is an Israeli choreographer, dancer and composer based in London. He is best known for being the founder and artistic director of the Hofesh Shechter Company. He was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Choreography in 2016 for his work on Bartlett Sher’s revival of Fiddler on the Roof – in which he got to celebrate his Jewish identity. Since 206, he has been named as one of The Stage‘s 100 most influential people in theatre.

All art (including dance) is meaningful, and often even (socio)political – but Schechter’s work brings the politics to the forefront. Disturbingly beautiful or beautifully disturbing? I don’t know, but this piece of dance is not something to be missed.

I had been so excited to catch Double Murder before the pandemic. I knew lots of my other (bigger) shows would be rescheduled, but I was worried I would not get the chance to see this one (specifically, Clowns – the trailer alone sells it). I was so happy when HOME announced it would be part of its 2022 programme.

Double Murder plays at HOME from 22nd until 25th June – the last stop of its UK tour.