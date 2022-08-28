Review: Identical

Identical, aka The Parent Trap musical, made for a particularly underwhelming night, saved only by the performances of the talented young cast.

The musical is based on Erich Käster’s novel Das doppelte Lottche (The Double Lottie), also known as Lottie and Lisa. The story sees a pair of twins, separated at birth, reunite years later at a summer camp. After a rocky beginning, they soon become best friends and promptly switch places, fooling their parents by living as one another.

Having previously watched Disney’s hit 1998 remake of The Parent Trap, starring Lindsey Lohan, my extremely high expectarions for this musical were unfortunately not met. This wasn’t due to Lohan’s absence but rather an underdeveloped plot and script.

The story was implausible, and the sentimentality the show was aiming for lacked true depth. The first half of the musical was especially long. An hour and 20 minutes can seem like an eternity when you spend most of it waiting for something to actually happen. The second half picked up pace but no real obstacles stood in the way of the end resolution, meaning the finale wasn’t nearly as satisfying as it could’ve been.

The actors did well to perform with such a shallow script. The writing couldn’t capture the full potential of the romantic leads Lisalotte (Emily Tierney) and Johan (James Darch). Instead, two talented performers did their best to act in their two dimensional roles but arguably failed to convince both themselves and the audience.

The main villain, played by Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson, is Miss Gerlach, the fiancé of Johan. The character was at best confusing – initially made to be a monster, she turned out to be just vain and disinterested in children. Her engagement to Johan ended without much resistance, and the family were left to live happily ever after. The musical may have intended the portrayal to be through a child’s point of view, which would explain the development from monstrous and scary to complex and human, but the dismissal of villainy was just as questionable as the character’s accent. The show might havve been much more interesting if Miss Gerlach embraced her darker side.

The best performances came from the young cast. The twins, Lisa and Lottie, played by sisters (and real-life twins) Kyla and Nicole Fox, were adorable and impressive. They received a well-deserved standing ovation from the audience. ‘You’re my sister’ was the catchiest and cutest song of the show; their sisterly bond transferred easily to stage.

A stand-out performance came from Daisy Jeffcoate, who played a small role in the musical, but stole each scene she was in. These kid’s talents were wasted on Identical. Any one of them would thrive in a more dynamic children’s musical such as Matilda or School of Rock. Their energy was infectious, and they all deserved more time on stage.

Miss Muthesisus (Louise Gold) was a classic comic relief character. Her repeated phrase “In my village, they’d throw you down the well” received consistent laughs from the audience. She was perhaps the most authentic adult in the show; her gentle energy made her perfect to play the housekeeper.

Despite the disappointing story, Identical made for a pleasant evening. The lighting (Johanna Town) and sound design (Paul Gatehouse) were fresh and experimental and definitely added value to the show. The songs were enjoyable, and the vocals were consistently good.

As Identical is a children’s musical, I’m sure any child would get more out of it than I did. But be prepared for a very long viewing.

Identical runs at The Lowry (Lyric Theatre) from 19th August until 3rd September. There’s no word yet on where the musical will be heading next, so keep your eyes on its website to find out if it will be coming to a city near you.

Written by Jessica Hamilton.