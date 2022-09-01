Palace Theatre Manchester is rocking it

A jukebox musical based on the songs of Queen, We Will Rock You tells the story of a globalised future without musical instruments. A handful of rock rebels, the Bohemians, fight against the all-powerful Globalsoft company and its boss, the Killer Queen. They fight for freedom, individuality, and the rebirth of the age of rock. Scaramouche and Galileo, two young outsiders, cannot come to terms with the bleak conformist reality. They join the Bohemians and embark on the search to find the unlimited power of freedom, love and, Rock!

The apparent love child of Bat Out of Hell (a dystopian future with rebel rockers fighting a tyrant) and Footloose (a town where dancing is banned), We Will Rock You is one helluva show!

According to Brian May, Queen’s manager, Jim Beach had spoken with the band about creating a jukebox musical with Queen’s songs since the mid-1990s. Initially, the intent was to create a biographical story of Freddie Mercury. In 1996, Robert De Niro had a meeting with with Brian May and Roger Taylor in 1996. De Niro’s daughter was a big fan of Queen, and the actor asked if the legends of rock had ever thought of creating a musical based on their songs. De Niro’s production company, Tribeca Productions, expressed interest in a Queen musical, but it found the original idea difficult to work with.

Fast-forward to 2000, and Ben Elton (who The Mancunion interviewed a few years back) was approached to start talks with May and Taylor on the project. He suggested taking the musical down a different path than initially imagined, creating an original story that would capture the spirit of much of their music. He worked closely with May and Taylor to incorporate Queen’s songs into the story. Elton has also stated that he was, in part, inspired by the computer-controlled dystopia of the 1999 science-fiction film The Matrix. The script was eventually completed midway through 2001.

Since 2002, over 15 million theatregoers, in 17 different countries, have been thrilled by this awe-inspiring production, which includes 24 of Queen’s biggest hits – much like a Queen concert itself!

The production reflects the scale and spectacle that marked Queen’s live performances and earned the band its pinnacle position in rock history. With Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor as music supervisors and “a band without parallel in the theatre” behind the cast, the audience can expect this musical to rock as fiercely as the best of Queen’s concerts.

Indeed, I was astonished by the splendour of Queen + Adam Lambert’s The Rhapsody Tour earlier this year – and, since then, I have been excited to see Queen’s incredible catalogue translated into a stage musical.

The cast is headed by Ian McIntosh, who was nominated for an Olivier for his work in fellow jukebox musical Beautiful: The Carole King Story (in which he was part of the original West End cast). Beautiful is set to visit Manchester later this year.

The production also stars Michael McKell (EastEnders, Doctors, Emmerdale, Murder Investigation Team, Totally Frank, Blessed, Allied) and sees David-Michael Johnson reprising the role of Brit. McKell recently sat down with The Mancunion to talk about We Will Rock You.

We Will Rock You plays at Manchester Palace Theatre from 5th-10th September – the final stop of its 2022 tour.

