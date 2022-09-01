The University of Manchester is offering students £2500 to not live in University halls this academic year as they are oversubscribed.

The University have said they are “just over” 350 rooms short of the amount needed for first-year students, and rooms in University-leased private halls across the city have run out, due to unprecedented demand. The University of Manchester has secured accommodation in Liverpool and Preston instead, which will be given to students if not enough choose to take the £2500 offer to not take a room in University accommodation.

This comes after reports of Manchester Metropolitan University offering students £100 a week to live in Liverpool and Huddersfield as they do not have enough accommodation for their students.

UoM are hoping students from Manchester will take up the offer, saying, “This may be of particular interest to those students within commuting distance of campus,” as they “help prioritise those who need [University accommodation] most”.

If students do have to live in student accommodation in Liverpool and Preston instead, they will be given £100 a week, the same as Manchester Met students, to cover the additional costs of transport to campus.

The University of Glasgow and UWE Bristol have also informed students of a lack of space in halls earlier this month. The National Union of Students accused universities of “washing their hands of their duty towards their own students” in response.

A University spokesperson said: “Owing to significant pressure on the private rental market in Manchester, there has been unprecedented demand on our University Halls this year. The increased competition across the region is due to a higher intake each year for the past three years and a rise in A-Level pass rates during the pandemic, meaning the number of students seeking accommodation across the city is at its highest ever level. We have been preparing by leasing additional rooms and are looking into all options of accommodation availability.

“We are doing everything in our control to find students places, but it is likely that some will not be able to secure their first choice, type, or location of accommodation. To help free up space, we have offered students the option to cancel their accommodation in return for a payment of £2,500. This may be of interest to students whose primary address is within commuting distance to campus and will help release rooms for other students who need accommodation.”

The University of Manchester have released an FAQs for incoming students on Student News.

The University of Manchester Students’ Union have been contacted for comment.