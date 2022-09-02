Review: Perfume Genius at Manchester Cathedral

Catholics are often sticklers for tradition, but Manchester Cathedral is known for being open and progressive – it’s even celebrating Manchester Pride. Whilst having a proudly queer artist like Perfume Genius perform in a cathedral might seem blasphemous, Manchester Cathedral has moved with the times and embraced Christian teachings of loving others, irrespective of their differences.

As far as cathedrals go, Manchester Cathedral is hardly the most impressive. Indeed, Peterborough Cathedral puts it to shame. Further, just a few years ago, I visited Duomo di Milano – one of the most majestic buildings I’ve ever seen. There’s a reason I’ve never visited my own city’s cathedral before: it just isn’t that interesting.

That said, as far as music venues go, Manchester Cathedral is one of the most stunning you’ll ever see!

Performing in such an old, beautiful venue must be thrilling for artists. Speaking from an audience perspective, it was pretty surreal. Venues help create an atmosphere; they can become a part of the show that they are hosting.

As night fell, the stained glass windows darkened, but stage lights (lots of red, ironically) shone around the cathedral. The show could have benefitted from some more lights; it would have been spellbinding to see the entire venue lit up at times.

As for Perfume Genius (and his opening act, Tiberius b) – well, their warm vocals and groovy music worked in tandem with the surroundings; they established a surreal, serene and sublime sanctuary. The cathedral became a safe space for sexual deviants – indeed, I don’t think there have ever been so many queers in a church!

I was not familiar with Tiberius b before seeing her name on the promo material. She displayed a great deal of versatility and variety, with an impressive vocal range. Like Perfume, her songs vary in tone and sound – and whilst her set was short, she made sure to give us a taste of the different dishes she has to offer. It was like a tasting menu that tantalised our ears.

Perfume began his set with four of his slower songs before singing the more upbeat ‘Wreath’. I was not too familiar with the first five songs; it was the sixth one I was waiting for: the slow, soothing, sexual ‘Jason’. Hearing the opening lyric, “Jason undressed me”, in a church was interesting.

This was followed by ‘Fool’ – a vibe if ever there was one.

What I love about the music of Perfume Genius is how unconventional it is, especially in regards to structure: from songs without choruses to songs with wildly different verses. He also has songs that have titles that aren’t even mentioned in the song. Perfume is queer to the core, and his music expresses this.

After this, he sang ‘Valley’. Towards the end of the song, there’s a quiet moment, and as Perfume was getting to that, the lights went out early, before coming back on, then going off again, and then coming back on. Perfume hilariously looked sideways to express confusion as to what was happening; he was also clearly wondering if the lights would go out again. Accidents happen, and technological difficulties are common, so it was great to see Perfume have fun with it – and just get on with it!

Three songs later came the one I had been waiting for: ‘On the Floor’. The audience immediately cheered when the iconic, catchy opening tune played.

‘On the Floor’ is the second Perfume song I came across, after ‘Pop Song’ – the only two songs of his I have saved on my Spotify. Sadly, he did not sing the latter. There are just some songs that I love so much that I will go to see its singer, even if I am unfamiliar with the rest of their discography – and that’s exactly what I did with Perfume.

He then sang ‘Slip Away’, his most-streamed song on Spotify – which was featured in the movie Booksmart. Placing these two fun, upbeat songs together was a great idea, and worked both smoothly and seamlessly.

Things were then brought down, beginning with ‘Otherside’. Amongst others, he sang ‘Photograph’ (one of his more unsettling songs) and ‘My Body’ – which contains the lyric “humming ‘Like a Prayer'” (very fitting, given the venue).

The second and final song of the encore was ‘Queen’ (his most-viewed video on YouTube) which features a dazzling instrumental that was great to hear played live.

Perfume’s vocal range verged on unbelievable, though he never ‘over sang’ or showed off; the “big” (or high) moments come organically and fittingly.

As a performer, Perfume is mostly mellow but occasionally incorporates slow, flamboyant movement that contrasts his usual sweet simplicity. I must also give a nod to the cute chicken head move he likes to do along to certain beats. He immersed himself into the music and his surroundings, channelling every emotion he could process and absorbing the feelings in the crowd.

Watching him perform his melodious music in such spectacular surroundings was euphoric and cathartic. It was a sumptuous, sensuous and sensual experience – surreal and dreamlike, and I’m gutted to have woken up.

Perfume Genius is touring Europe until early September.