19th September 2022

Go fishing at the Lowry

Fisherman’s Friends, a new musical based on the music group Fisherman’s Friends, and the film about them, is coming to the Lowry as part of its first-ever tour
Photo: Fisherman’s Friends.

Based on the true story of the chart-topping Cornish buoy band (and the hit 2019 movie about them), Fisherman’s Friends: The Musical is a feel-good voyage about friendship, community and music which smashed box office records in Cornwall.

When a group of Cornish fishermen came together to sing the traditional working songs they’d sung for generations, nobody, least of all the fishermen, expected the story to end on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury.

The musical follows the friends as they are spotted by a fish-out-of-water music manager on a trip from London, who must learn that there is more to life than selling your sole for fifteen minutes of fame.

A star cast includes James Gaddas (Coronation Street, Billy Elliot the Musical), Parisa Shahmir (Mamma Mia!), Robert Duncan (Drop the Dead Donkey), Anton Stephans (The X Factor), and Susan Penhaligon (Bouquet of Barbed Wire).

So, climb aboard, find your sea legs, and allow yourself to fall for this critically acclaimed musical – hook, line and sinker!

Fisherman’s Friends runs at the Lowry (Lyric Theatre) from 27th September until 1st October and tours the UK until mid-November and then again from the end of January until mid-May. It will have its North American premiere at the Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto, Canada, from 27th November until 15th January!

