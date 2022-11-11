Up close and personal with West Art Collective

West Art Collective is an artist-led organisation based in Antwerp Mansion, Rusholme. Known for their impressive art and music displays, the events hosted by the Collective at this iconic Manchester venue do not disappoint.

The Antwerp Mansion, tucked away right off the side of Curry Mile (in the turning next to Cake Box), comes alive every Thursday and Friday night. The building, formerly a student club of choice and recording studio, has been through many life stages. Antwerp Mansion is a former home to a Belgian prince, Gentleman’s club, then regular club, and now houses West Art Collective.

The Collective aims to develop of a sense of community in the Manchester art scene; pushing the boundaries of their events to reach full potential. We caught up with West Head Lucy Briscoe Rimmer (who goes by “Lucy Indelicate”) to discuss all things Antwerp.

From abstraction to interaction

West hold events regularly, either as exhibitions every Thursday – which showcase new rising talent in Manchester – or, if you’re lucky, about once a month on a Friday which is always an all-out bash. If you’re looking for real drama, music, and energy, Fridays are for you.

A charming attribute of the Collective is their clear focus on accessibility. All featured artists and creators exhibit for free, with the events supported and funded by attendees. The ticket price, which ranges from £6 – £11, is partially funnelled back into the building, and partially into running the event.

The mansion’s walls are a safe space for queer, sex working, and POC artists. Submission is easy and free. If selected, artists benefit from free exhibition, as well as any profits made from the artwork they sell. By holding events as open and lively as they do, West have moved art from an abstract sphere to one you can interact with.

In a long dark winter, we’re going to need events like this.

West receive no arts funding and aim to be fully self-sufficient – a crucial tactic in the current political climate where creative industries are becoming increasingly neglected. Additionally, all events are BYOB, making this a low-expense night out perfect for all budgets. The Collective have ensured that the Mansion is an inclusive space that is open to all.

The Collective have also committed to ongoing renovation and restoration in the building. The flooring (an original feature of the building, made from the wood of old ships from Liverpool Docks) is being repaired. Dazzling pink lights now hang in the outside area: a remnant of the collective’s Pink, queer-themed love event.

The Mansion has a real sense of place as you enter – perhaps because of the shared love of the venue by contributors, or perhaps due to its rich history (which is rumoured to have paranormal chapters).

The events feel far removed from the traditional seriousness of the art world – but in a positive way. By promoting a more relaxed party atmosphere, West provide a platform for unconventional art often rejected by galleries, such as queer, fetish, kink, and performance art (and other themes that don’t monetise so well).

These exhibitions confront the static atmosphere present in many conformist exhibitions, incorporating performance art elements that feel very much alive and interactive. The environment encourages direct artist support, enabling visitors to meet the creators, buy their artwork and event merchandise, and have a dance.

The Future Looking West

Since the pandemic, the Collective have grown their following with Friday nights now attracting over 300 people. These events are heavily advertised on the Collective’s social media sites, and each have a different theme. The West Heads will decide the theme rather spontaneously based on “whatever they can think of at the time”, which adds an element of excitement.

As West’s vision expands, keep an eye and an ear out for your next night out (which lives off Curry Mile)!