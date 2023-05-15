The self-proclaimed misogynist influencer, Andrew Tate, has his way into the hearts of several male university students. While no complaint has been officially filed on accounts of sexism within the lecture halls, students have complained about it in groups.

“Misogynist, yet charming. Patriarchal, yet influential” – this is how Lissi Thompson, a first-year student from the University of Manchester, described Andrew Tate.

Lissi has had to face the influence of Andrew Tate firsthand. She says her flatmate has increasingly begun to cherish and celebrate the highly controversial media personality.

When she first met him at the beginning of the year, her flatmate did have certain “misogynistic tendencies,” Lissi claims. She says he expected female flatmates to do the cooking during flat meals and was surprised when all flatmates, irrespective of gender, were interested in football.

Lissi claims that the relationship she had with this flatmate deteriorated, because of these microaggressions. However, her tipping point was when the flatmate went on a drunken rant about not liking his lecturer because “he believes a woman is not smart enough to teach him.”

“At some point, he began exclusively watching Andrew Tate’s TikToks, began dressing up like him, cut his hair like Tate’s, and followed every Andrew Tate fan account,” Lissi said. She adds that the flatmate was angry that Andrew Tate had been arrested and celebrated his release.

However, in this case, the flatmate has not been aggressive in his stance, with Lissi claiming most of what he does is still microaggressions. The same cannot be said for the experience that Annie Manson from Manchester Metropolitan University had.

Annie was walking back from class with an acquaintance by her side, on April 26 2023. However, as they walked out of the campus and onto Oxford Road, the news was published of Tristian Tate, Andrew Tate’s brother, being hit with charges of inciting violence against women.

Annie, on hearing this, was joyful; she celebrated the news of Tate being handed another charge as she believed that Tate’s actions and words meant that he deserved it. However, her acquaintance was filled with rage, clenching his fist, and yelling out cuss words.

“The next words out of his mouth were much worse than the cusses,” says Annie. “He began shouting, ‘I can’t believe this. All Tristian did was f*ck women he wanted to. How is that a crime?’ He hadn’t even read why Tristian was given charges but continued speaking so passionately on this topic.”

She told her acquaintance that Tristian and Andrew were both misogynists, who had gone to Romania claiming that sexual assault laws were “looser” in Romania. Annie said that she regrets saying these words because her acquaintance got aggressive with her.

He responded: “How are you supposed to know anything? Your job is to serve, not to opinionate.” Annie then withdrew from the conversation, fearing her security, and has never spoken to him since.

She wanted to make a complaint but believed that she couldn’t because the incident did not take place on campus and worried it would appear there was nothing to complain about.

Cases like those of Annie and Lissi have become commonplace on university campuses. However, neither universities nor the government have made attempts to stop Andrew Tate’s influence on students.

Back in January, when Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was asked about how schools could tackle Tate’s influence, he pointed people to the Online Safety Bill. However, the bill, which has now reached the House of Lords, focuses on increasing protection measures for children, and the content they view online.

As a result, this bill will not help people in university who might be influenced by Andrew Tate.

To add to this, at the University of Manchester there are no mandatory consent modules. The module is optional for students and consists of a three-minute video. In UoM’s School of Arts, Languages and Cultures, one of the first faculties at the university to make the consent module, there is only a 24% completion rate.

There have been several attempts by student groups and senior Students Union members to ask the university to make the module mandatory. These attempts have not been successful.

The University of Manchester has been contacted for a comment as well as the Shadow Culture Secretary and MP for Manchester Central, Lucy Powell.