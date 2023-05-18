Revealing and concealing: An interview with Luke Davies from Polari

The Mancunion spoke with Luke Davies head of Polari, a queer production company based in Manchester, about Queer representation, starting your own company, and untold stories.

Will Steele: So, why did you call your production company Polari?

Luke Davies: In trying to find something that was linked to the queer community, I thought about Polari which is a language that came from pirates that was reused by underground communities in the Victorian era and then adopted by queer people. The more I learned about it, the more I heard it, the more I just wanted one word that encapsulated being tapped into the undercurrent of queerness. I think it speaks to the idea of that unspoken language between queer people in the community.

W: You set up Polari to champion and represent queer and marginalised voices. What’s your approach to encompassing these voices in your productions?

L: I was grappling with wanting to make queer stories but wondered what that would look like. I’ve come to recognise that the stories I was interested in are stories from queer artists that weren’t explicitly queer. So I decided to broaden the description of the company as a person who is queer, of colour, and neurodiverse, I live at these intersections where I’m not always talking about those things, even though they’re so pivotal to my life experience. For me, marginalised meant giving voice to the voiceless, but not creating a situation where any artist would have to give up any trauma or validate why they get to speak about queerness.

W: Queer representation can tend to be centred around trauma, especially in intersectional representation. How do we overcome that?

L: To overcome it, I think that people in my position with experience in the industry need to protect artists more. There are times for those personal conversations when you will be developing a story and you talk authentically about what’s happened to you if it’s relevant to the story. But I think when it comes to who gets to know that, I think that some producers like myself need to protect the artist and let them decide what they want to share and what they shouldn’t.

W: Art can demand brutal honesty of us so how do we grapple with honest artistic expression with mindfulness towards concealing the intimate whilst revealing the personal in a safe and productive space?

L: When I approach my projects I always do so with the safeguarding principle right alongside the producing principle. You have to ask what do you want to say and how would you like to comfortably tell it. That’s a dialogue that I didn’t get to experience, as it was always, you’ve got to do what you can to make it you got to pick up a camera and get it done.

W: As Polari aims to improve inclusion, do you think that representation of queer and marginalised voices has improved in contemporary media?

L: I think representation has increased but I don’t know if it’s improved. Is it improvement when it mostly prioritises being accessible to heteronormative audiences? That’s the thing that I get stuck on. So I think that it has improved in some ways because we’re seeing more diversification, but I just question what route it comes through. I just think there is definitely room for improvement.”

W: Queer representation in the media has been criticised as tokenistic. What are the dangers of increasing representation in a tokenistic way without improving it meaningfully?

L: Speaking as a queer cisgender man, it starts to set a precedent of instating what a queer or marginalised person’s life is like. Watching TV growing up gave me the impression that all queer cisgender men were ripped and had financially stable lives despite us never seeing them go to work. But it goes the other way where we’re trying to diversify representation, but needing to question who’s letting certain voices through, and who determines what’s diverse enough or what represents a queer community enough. Who gets to uplift those voices who gets to decide the funding? Who gets to decide if something’s too queer or queer enough?”

W: So questioning is crucial to progress, and how can we move debates forward?

L: What I try to do is take the time to learn about LGBTQ+ history. There are always articles illuminating untold queer stories. There is so much to uncover especially in Manchester. Reading about queer people from history who may not be represented in the media brings them back to life and adds continued value and respect to the lives they lived. By acknowledging their stories, we can understand what their impact was on the world.

Luke’s upcoming documentary Between Black and White will air on BBC3 and be available on BBC iPlayer later this year.